Asia Morning July 6

On Friday, U.S. markets were closed in observance of Independence Day...Spot gold price remained firm at $1,775 an ounce....

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 6, 2020 7:28 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: U.S. Dollar Slips, Gold Firm

On Friday, U.S. markets were closed in observance of Independence Day.

European stocks were broadly lower. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index sank 0.78%. Germany's DAX 30 declined 0.64%, France's CAC 40 fell 0.84%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 1.33%.

Spot gold price remained firm at $1,775 an ounce.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Brent crude oil futures (September) settled 1.0% lower at $42.73 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index fell 0.2% on day to 97.17.

EUR/USD gained 0.1% to 1.1249. The eurozone's May retail sales (+15.0% on month expected) and German factory orders for May (+15.4% on month expected) will be reported later in the day.

GBP/USD edge up 0.1% to 1.2485. Later today, the Markit U.K. Construction PMI for June will be released (46.0 expected).

USD/JPY was flat at 107.51.

USD/CAD slipped 0.1% to 1.3547. The Bank of Canada's Overall Business Outlook Index for the second quarter will be reported later today (-0.7 in the first quarter).

Other commodity-linked currencies were broadly higher against the greenback. AUD/USD climbed 0.3% to 0.6942 and NZD/USD advanced 0.4% to 0.6535, both up for a fourth straight session. China's Caixin Services PMI rose to 58.4 in June (53.2 expected) from 55.0 in May.


Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Climbs Towards 2024 High
Today 08:00 AM
EUR/USD forecast remains bearish ahead of US CPI
Today 03:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Charge Resistance
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Weekly equities forecast: US banks earnings - JP Morgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD - Trump, Trudeau, Tiff and Tariffs
January 10, 2025 08:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Research
How futures traders were positioned at the end of 2024: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
January 7, 2025 12:36 AM
    Quarry and various stones
    Iron Ore Bears Eye Simandou Shock in 2025
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 2, 2025 06:30 PM
      gold_06
      2025 Gold Technical Outlook Preview
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 25, 2024 02:00 PM
        gold_02
        2025 Gold Fundamental Outlook Preview
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 25, 2024 07:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.