Asia Morning July 3

On Thursday, U.S. stocks advanced further, boosted by a better-than-expected June jobs report...the Nasdaq 100 was up 62 points (+0.61%) to 10341, another record close...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 3, 2020 7:39 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Buoyed by Upbeat Jobs Report

On Thursday, U.S. stocks advanced further, boosted by a better-than-expected June jobs report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average once surged 493 points before closing with a gain of 92 points (+0.36%) at 25827. The S&P 500 climbed 14 points (+0.45%) to 3130, and the Nasdaq 100 was up 62 points (+0.61%) to 10341, another record close.


Nasdaq 100 Index: Daily Chart


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Materials (+1.85%), Automobiles & Components (+1.46%) and Energy (+1.13%) sectors performed the best. Noble Energy Inc (NBL +7.79%), Akamai Technologies (AKAM +6.39%) and TechnipFMC (FTI +5.35%) were top gainers. Meanwhile, Carnival Corp (CCL -2.93%), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH -2.74%) and American Airlines (AAL -2.42%) lost the most.

On the technical side, about 41.3% (42.3% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 32.3% (31.7% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

The U.S. Labor Department reported that the number of Nonfarm Payrolls soared 4.800 million on month in June (+3.230 million expected) and the Jobless Rate fell to 11.1% (12.5% expected). Initial Jobless claims declined to 1.427 million for the week ended June 27 (1.350 million expected), while Continuing Claims increased to 19.290 million for the week ending June 20 (19.000 million expected).

U.S. Factory Orders jumped 8.0% on month in May (+8.6% expected), the biggest increase since 2014. May Durable Goods Orders growth was finalized at +15.7% on month (+15.8% expected).

European stocks rebounded strongly. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 1.97%. Germany's DAX 30 surged 2.84%, France's CAC 40 advanced 2.49%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 1.34%.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield eased to 0.672% from 0.682% Wednesday.

Spot gold price added $5.00 (+0.3%) to $1,775 an ounce.

Oil prices firmed up as market sentiment remained upbeat. U.S. WTI crude oil futures (August) increased a further 2.1% to $40.65 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index was little changed on day at 97.21, despite a stronger-than-expected nonfarm payrolls report.

EUR/USD marked a day-high of 1.1303 before closing at 1.1237, down 0.1%. The German parliament voted in support of the European Central Bank's bond purchase program. Meanwhile, official data showed that the eurozone's jobless rate edged up to 7.4% in May (7.7% expected) from 7.3% in April.

GBP/USD fell 0.1% to 1.2467, after a two-day rally.

USD/JPY gained 0.1% to 107.53.

Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: The DJIA Loses Ground Ahead of the NFP Release
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold Price Recovery Eyes December High
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Bulls Drive to 5-Month Highs
Yesterday 07:33 PM
British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Bears Slams into Support
Yesterday 07:16 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Stages Three-Day Rally
Yesterday 06:00 PM
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD 1.0300 Test as USD Strength Continues
Yesterday 05:02 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Research
How futures traders were positioned at the end of 2024: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
January 7, 2025 12:36 AM
    Quarry and various stones
    Iron Ore Bears Eye Simandou Shock in 2025
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 2, 2025 06:30 PM
      gold_06
      2025 Gold Technical Outlook Preview
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 25, 2024 02:00 PM
        gold_02
        2025 Gold Fundamental Outlook Preview
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 25, 2024 07:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.