Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Lose Steam





On Tuesday, U.S. stocks ended in the red. Thefell 205 points (-0.77%) to 26379, thedropped 21 points (-0.65%) to 3218, and thelost 141 points (-1.33%) to 10532.Dow Jones Industrial Average: Daily ChartSource: GAIN Capital, TradingViewMarket sentiment was dampened byproposed by Senate Republicans. And investors exercised caution followingMaterials (-2.18%), Technology Hardware & Equipment (-1.84%) and Energy (-1.75%) sectors performed the worst.Lamb Weston (LW -11.46%), National Oilwell Varco (NOV -11.01%) and F5 Networks (FFIV -8.77%) were top losers. Meanwhile,(MCD -2.49%) andCompany (MMM -4.85%) declined after releasing earnings.On the technical side, about 55.0% (55.4% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 75.4% (76.2% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.Regarding U.S. economic data, the Richmond Federal Reserve Manufacturing Index jumped to 10 in July (5 expected). The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index declined to 92.6 in July (95.0 expected).Reports on Wholesale Inventories (June preliminary reading -0.5% on month expected) and Pending Homes Sales (June annualized rate +15.0% on month expected).European stocks closed mixed. Therebounded 0.42%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.40%, while France's CAC 40 declined 0.22%, and Germany's DAX 30 ended flat for a second day.The benchmarkdeclined to 0.582% from 0.609% Monday.price marked another record close at $1,958 an ounce after retreating from an intraday high at $1,962.price swung down to $22.30 an ounce before settling at $24.42, down 0.7%.U.S.(September) reversed course to the downside falling 1.4% to $41.04 a barrel.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar showed signs of stabilization after its recent plunge, as traders widely regarded the decline as overdone. Theadded 0.1% to 93.73 halting a seven-session losing streak. Later today, the Federal Reserve is expected to keep its benchmark interest rates unchanged at 0.00%-0.25%.lost steam after marking the highest level since September 2018, as it declined 0.3% to 1.1715.advanced 0.4% to 1.2931, extending its winning streak to an eighth session.dropped 0.3% to test the support at the 105.00 key level.Meanwhile,managed to edge up 0.1% to 0.7157.