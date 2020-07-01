Asia Morning July 2

On Wednesday, U.S. stocks closed mixed. The Nasdaq 100 closed 122 points (+1.21%) higher to a fresh record of 10279...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 2, 2020 7:21 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Mixed, Nasdaq 100 at Fresh Record

On Wednesday, U.S. stocks closed mixed. The Nasdaq 100 closed 122 points (+1.21%) higher to a fresh record of 10279 and the S&P 500 rose 15 points (+0.50%) to 3115, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 77 points (-0.30%) to 25735.


E-Mini Nasdaq-100 Futures (September 2020): Intraday 30-minute Chart:


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Media (+2.89%), Retailing (+2.58%) and Real Estate (+2.57%) sectors were the best performers, while the Energy (-2.49%), Automobiles & Components (-2.04%) and Banks (-1.87%) sectors were laggards. FedEx (FDX +11.89%), Amgen (AMGN +8.17%), Netflix (NFLX +6.72%) and Constellation Brands (STZ +6.21%) were top gainers.

On the technical side, about 42.3% (38.5% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 31.7% (17.7% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

The Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Jobs Report showed that the U.S. economy added 2.369 million private jobs in June (+2.850 million expected). The Markit U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Mangers' Index rose to 49.8 in June (49.6 expected). Construction Spending slipped 2.1% on month in May (+1.0% expected).

Investors will closely watch tonight the release of the U.S. official jobs report for June (an addition of 3.074 million Nonfarm Payrolls, a fall in Jobless Rate to 12.5% expected). And Initial Jobless claims for the week ended June 27 (a decline to 1.350 million expected) will be reported.

Also, Trade Balance for May (an increase in deficit to 53.1 billion dollars expected), Factory Orders (+8.6% on month expected) and Durable Goods Orders (+15.8% expected) will be reported.

European stocks were broadly lower. Germany's DAX 30 declined 0.4%, while both France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were both down 0.2%.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield remained firm climbing up to 0.682%.

Spot gold price retreated $10.00 (-0.6%) to $1,769 an ounce halting a four-session rally.

Oil prices rebounded after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a bigger-than-expected draw in crude-oil stockpiles of 7.2 million barrels last week. U.S. WTI crude oil futures (August) rose 1.4% to $39.82 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index dropped 0.3% on day to 97.15, amid mixed U.S. economic data.

EUR/USD climbed 0.2% to 1.1252. Official data showed that Germany's jobless rate edged up to 6.4% in June (6.5% expected) from 6.3% in May, while retail sales rose 13.9% on month in May (+3.5% expected). Meanwhile, the eurozone's jobless rate for May will be reported later in the day (7.7% expected).

GBP/USD advanced 0.6% to 1.2477. Bank of England monetary policy committee member Jonathan Haskel said BOE "now expect the second quarter as a whole will not be quite as negative as expected".

USD/JPY retreated 0.5% to 107.43.
Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.