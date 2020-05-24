Asia Morning: Focus on the U.S., China & Hong Kong





On Friday U.S. stocks pared early losses to close with modest gains. Market focus remained onand. China announced plans to impose a "new" national-security law on Hong Kong, which are widely expected to erode the city's autonomy. U.S. President Donald Trump said his country would react strongly if China follows through on those plans.Thewas little changed at 24465, theedged up 6 points (+0.2%) to 2955, and thewas up 36 points (+0.4%) to 9414.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingViewReal Estate (+2.21%), Utilities (+1.13%) and Household & Personal Products (+0.85%) sectors performed the best, while Banks (-0.8%), Energy (-0.67%) and Consumer Services (-0.47%) sectors were laggards.Arconic (ARNC +13.83%), Coty (COTY +12.61%), American Tower (AMT +6.25%) and Agilent Technologies (A +5.24%) were top gainers, while Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE -11.49%), Foot Locker Inc (FL -8.49%) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN -5.89%) lost the most.On the technical side, about 32.0% (35.0% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 65.7% (73.1% in the prior session) were above their 20-day moving average.The U.S. Market will be closed today to observeEuropean stocks were mixed, with theending flat. Germany's DAX edged up less than 0.1%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.4%, while France's CAC was little changed.U.S. Treasury prices remained firm, as the benchmarkto 0.659%.$8 (+0.5%) to $1,734 an ounce.Oil prices softened on concerns that demand could be hurt by the U.S.-China tensions.to $33.25.On the forex front, thefor a second straight session, climbing 0.5% on day to 99.86.EUR/USD dropped 0.4% to 1.0902. European Central Bank's latest monetary policy accounts showed that officials agreed that "a swift V-shaped recovery could probably already be ruled out at this stage" and "the Governing Council would have to stand ready to adjust the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program and potentially other instruments if it saw that the scale of the stimulus was falling short of what was needed".