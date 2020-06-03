Asia Morning Dow up 2p jobs reduction smaller than expected

On Wednesday, U.S. stocks extended their winning streak to a fourth session. Investors were encouraged by better-than-expected private jobs data and signs of abating social unrest...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 4, 2020 7:34 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: Dow Up 2%, Jobs Reduction Smaller Than Expected

On Wednesday, U.S. stocks extended their winning streak to a fourth session. Investors were encouraged by better-than-expected private jobs data and signs of abating social unrest. 


The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 527 points (+2.1%) to 26269, the S&P 500 rose 42 points (+1.4%) to 3122, and the Nasdaq 100 was up 47 points (+0.5%) to 9704.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Banks (+5.21%), Automobiles & Components (+4.92%) and Consumer Durables & Apparel (+4.58%) sectors performed the best.

Simon Property Group Inc (SPG +14.86%), Macerich Company (MAC +14.23%), Coty (COTY +13.37%, Boeing Co (BA +12.95%), Macy’s (M +12.93%) and United Airlines (UAL +12.50%) were top gainers. 

On the technical side, about 46.4% (44.6% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 95.8% (94.9% in the prior session) were above their 20-day moving average.

The Automatic Data Processing (ADP) employment report showed a reduction of 2.760 million private jobs in May, much better than -9.000 million expected and -19,557 million in April.

Also, U.S. official data showed that Factory Orders decreased 13.0% on month in April (-13.4% expected) and Durable Goods Orders (final reading) dropped 17.7% (-17.2% expected).

Later today, Initial Jobless Claims (a decline to 1.843 million expected), Continuing Claims (a decline to 20.050 million expected), and Trade Balance (a deficit of 49.2 billion dollar expected for April) will be reported.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government said it will block Chinese airlines from flying into the country in response to China's decision to ban U.S. air carriers.    

European stocks saw another session of beefy gains, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index surging 2.5%. Germany's DAX jumped 3.9%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 2.6% and France's CAC gained 3.4%.

Safe-haven assets declined in prices amid growing market optimism. U.S. Treasury prices sank further as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield advanced to 0.761% from 0.679% Tuesday. Spot gold price fell $26.00 (-1.5%) to $1,698 posting a two-day decline.

Oil prices charged higher on reports that Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed to extend an output cut deal through July. U.S. WTI crude oil futures (July) added 1.3% $37.29 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index extended its decline on Wednesday, dropping 0.3% on day to 97.31.

EUR/USD rose 0.6% to 1.1232, posting a seven-day winning streak. The German coalition parties have agreed a fresh 130 billion euros stimulus package. Meanwhile, official data showed that the eurozone's jobless rates edged up to 7.3% in April (8.2% expected) from 7.1% in March, while German jobless rate climbed to 6.3% in May (6.2% expected) from 5.8% in April. On the other hand, the European Central Bank is expected to keep its key interest rates unchanged later today.

Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.