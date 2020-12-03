Asia Morning Dec 4

USD Index lost 91.00 level ahead of US nonfarm payrolls due to be released, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted a three-day rally.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 4, 2020 5:43 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: DJIA Posts 3-Day Rally, USD Index Below 91.00 ahead of NFP

On Thursday, the three major U.S. indices closed mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 85 points (+0.3%) to 29969 and Nasdaq 100 added 10 points (+0.1%) to 12467, while S&P 500 slipped 2 points (-0.1%) to 3666.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Daily Chart:


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Consumer Durables & Apparel (+2.0%), Consumer Services (+1.4%) and Energy (+1.1%) sectors gained the most, while Utilities (-1.1%), Food & Staples Retailing (-0.8%) and Materials (-0.7%) sectors were the worst performers.

Approximately 93% of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 75% were trading above their 20-day moving average. The VIX Index gained 0.28pt (+1.3%) to 21.45.

Regarding U.S. economic data, initial jobless claims fell to 0.71 million in the week ending November 28 (0.77 million expected) from 0.79 million in the prior week, while the ISM Services Index dropped to 55.9 in November (55.8 expected) from 56.6 in October. Later today, the closely watched nonfarm payrolls report for November will be released (+0.48 million jobs, jobless rate at 6.8% expected).

European stocks were mixed. The Stoxx Europe 50 slipped 0.1%, Germany's DAX slid 0.5% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.2%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.4%.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield retreated to 0.9063% from 0.9360% in the prior session, halting a three-day rally.

WTI crude futures bounced 0.8% to $45.64 a barrel. It is reported that OPEC+ members agreed to increase oil production by 0.5 million barrels per day in January and gradually easing output cuts.

Spot gold gained 0.5% to $1,841 an ounce, posting a three-day rebound.


On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index remains under pressure as it slid 0.5% further to 90.70. Investors will watch closely the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for November due to be released.

EUR/USD added 0.2% to 1.2143. Official data showed that the eurozone's retail sales grew 1.5% on month in October (+0.7% on month expected). Later today, German factory orders for October will be released (+1.5% on month expected).

GBP/USD bounced 0.7% to 1.3454. The Markit U.K. Construction PMI for November will be reported later in the day (52.0 expected).

USD/JPY lost 0.5% to a 2-week low of 103.86.

USD/CAD dropped 0.4% to a 2-year low of 1.2866. Canada's official jobs report for November will be released later today (+20,000 jobs, jobless rate steady at 8.9% expected).

Other commodity-linked currencies strengthened against the greenback. AUD/USD climbed 0.3% to 0.7438 and NZD/USD gained 0.1% to 0.7076, both up for third straight session.
Related tags: DJIA Indices SPX 500 Nasdaq Forex

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest DJIA articles

Research
Dow Jones forecast: US stocks hold steady ahead of tariffs announcement
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 13, 2025 05:00 PM
    Research
    Dow Jones Technical Analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 11, 2025
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 11, 2025 05:00 PM
      100USD_buildings
      Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises despite more trade tariffs
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 10, 2025 01:49 PM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA steadies after a solid Trump-inspired rally
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 24, 2025 02:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.