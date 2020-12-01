Nasdaq at Record High, EUR/USD Surges Above 1.2000

Nasdaq 100 Index Daily Chart:

On Tuesday, the three major U.S. indices closed higher, with. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 185 points (+0.6%) to 29823 and the S&P 500 added 40 points (+1.1%) to 3662. Technology Hardware & Equipment (+2.7%), Insurance (+2.3%) and Media (+2.3%) sectors led the rally.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingViewApproximately 91% of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 78% were trading above their 20-day moving average. The VIX Index rose 0.2 point (+1.0%) to 20.77.It is reported thatRegarding U.S. economic data, thefell to 57.5 in November (58.0 expected) from 59.3 in October, whilegrew 1.3% in October (+0.8% expected). Later today, investors will focus on the(+0.43 million jobs expected). The Federal Reserve will release its economic report, theEuropean stocks were broadly higher. The Stoxx Europe 50 climbed 0.9%, Germany's DAX advanced 0.7%, France's CAC 40 rose 1.1%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 jumped 1.9%.WTI crude futures slid 1.7% to $44.55 a barrel. The(API) reported that U.S. crude-oil inventories increased 4.15 million barrels in the week ending November 27 (-2.36 million barrels expected).Spot gold rallied 2.2% to $1,815 an ounce.On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index dropped 0.7% to 91.19, the lowest level since April 2018.Official data showed that the eurozone's CPI slipped 0.3% on year in November (-0.2% expected), while German jobless rate fell to 6.1% in November (6.3% expected) from 6.2% in October. Later today, German retail sales for October will be released (+1.2% on month expected).GBP/USD advanced 0.8% to 1.3427. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it is very clear that they want an agreement with the U.K., despite difficult negotiations.USD/JPY was little changed at 104.29.USD/CAD slid 0.5% to 1.2933. Government data showed that Canada's third quarter annualized GDP bounced 40.5% on quarter (+47.9% expected).AUD/USD climbed 0.5% to 0.7380. The Reserve Bank of Australia kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.10% as expected.