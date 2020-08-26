Asia Morning August 27

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 27, 2020 6:53 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Asia Morning: S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Post Five-day Rally

On Wednesday, U.S. stocks closed higher. The Nasdaq 100 jumped 250 points (+2.1%) to 11,971 and the S&P 500 rose 35 points (+1.0%) to 3,478, both up for a fifth straight session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 83 points (+0.3%) to 28,331.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart:

Source: Gain Capital, TradingView

Media (+4.43%), Software & Services (+3.15%) and Retailing (+2.14%) sectors led the rally. Approximately 61.2% of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 66.3% were trading above their 20-day moving average.

Regarding U.S. economic data, durable goods orders rose 11.2% on month in July (+4.8% expected).

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's scheduled speech at Jackson Hole meeting will be the key focus today. Meanwhile, the second estimate of U.S. 2Q annualized GDP (-32.5% on quarter expected) and initial jobless claims for the week ending August 22 (1 million expected) will be released later in the day.

European stocks were broadly higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.8%, Germany's DAX 30 rose 1.0%, France's CAC 40 was up 0.8% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.1%.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 0.688% from 0.684% Tuesday.

WTI crude oil futures (October) edged up 0.1% to $43.39 a barrel. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that crude inventories dropped 4.69 million barrels in the week ending August 21 (-2.53 million barrels expected). Meanwhile, Hurricane Laura has grown into a powerful Category 4 storm that potentially poses devastating threats to areas near the Texas-Louisiana border, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Spot gold marked a day-low near $1,903 before ending up 1.4% at $1,954.


On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index slipped 0.1% on day to 92.89, ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's scheduled speech today.

EUR/USD gained 0.1% to 1.1839.

GBP/USD advanced 0.5% to 1.3217. It is reported that Germany has canceled plans to discuss Brexit at a high-level diplomatic meeting next week due to a lack of "tangible progress" in talks.

USD/JPY retreated 0.4% to 105.89.

Commodity-linked currencies were broadly higher against the greenback. AUD/USD rose 0.7% to 0.7240 and NZD/USD surged 1.2% to 0.6627, while USD/CAD fell 0.2% to 1.3143.
Related tags: Equities Indices Commodities

Latest market news

View more
FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
Today 07:04 AM
USD/JPY nears 145 – is risk building for a reversal around these highs?
Today 05:13 AM
Key CPI reports for UK and CA, China data and FOMC minutes: The Week Ahead
Today 04:50 AM
AUD/USD, USD/JPY ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 11th August 2023
Yesterday 11:28 PM
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil sees profit-taking after ‘good’ inflation data
Yesterday 06:11 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Slightly softer US CPI increases chance of Fed policy hold
Yesterday 04:41 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 07:04 AM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 10, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:48 PM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 9, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 9, 2023 12:10 PM
        Research
        Novo Nordisk Q2 earnings preview: Where next for NVO stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 9, 2023 07:42 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.