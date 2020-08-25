Asia Morning August 26

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 26, 2020 7:12 AM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Asia Morning: S&P, Nasdaq at Records Again, Dow Eases

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks closed mixed. While both the S&P 500 (+12 points or 0.36% to 3443) and the Nasdaq 100 (+95 points or 0.82% to 11721) closed at record levels again, the Dow Jones Industrial Average eased 60 points (-0.21%) to 28248.


S&P 500 Index: Daily Chart


Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Media (+1.23%), Consumer Services (+1.19%) and Software & Services (+1.18%) sectors performed the best, while Energy (-1.42%), Automobiles & Components (-1.08%) and Utilities (-0.92%) sectors were laggards.

Gap (GPS +10.39%), J.M. Smucker (SJM +6.87%), Amgen (AMGN +5.37%) and Starbucks (SBUX +5.13%) were top gainers. On the other hand, Best Buy (BBY -4.03%), Exxon Mobil (XOM -3.17%) and Phillips 66 (PSX -3.17%) were top losers.

Approximately 61.2% (58.8% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 67.7% (50.9% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

Regarding U.S. economic data, the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index dropped to a six-year low of 84.8 in August (93.0 expected). New Home Sales jumped to an annualized rate of 901,000 units in July (790,000 units expected).

Due later today were reports on Durable Goods Orders (July preliminary reading, +4.5% on month expected).

European stocks lacked upward momentum. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.30%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 1.11%, while both Germany's DAX 30 and France's CAC 40 were broadly flat at close.

U.S. government bonds prices eased further, as the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 0.693% from 0.649% Monday.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,928 an ounce.

U.S. WTI crude oil futures (September) jumped 1.7% to $43.35 a barrel. Hurricane Laura is expected to reach the Gulf of Mexico later this week and traders are watching closely how oil output there would be disrupted.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index dropped 0.3% on day to 93.01.

EUR/USD advanced 0.4% to 1.1832. Official data showed that Germany's second quarter GDP was confirmed at -9.7% on quarter (-10.1% expected and previously estimated). On the other hand, the German IFO Business Climate Index rose to 92.6 in August (92.2 expected) from 90.4 in July.

GBP/USD rose 0.6% to 1.3147.

USD/JPY climbed 0.4% to 106.37, up for a second straight session.

NZD/USD gained 0.3% to 0.6546. Official data showed that New Zealand recorded a trade surplus of 282 million New Zealand dollars (293 million New Zealand dollars surplus expected), where exports totaled 4.91 billion New Zealand dollars (as expected).

Other commodity-linked currencies were broadly higher against the greenback, as market sentiment was boosted by progress in U.S.-China phase-one trade deal. AUD/USD rose 0.5% to 0.7193, while USD/CAD slid 0.4% to 1.3168.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
August 4, 2023 10:43 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
August 4, 2023 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
August 4, 2023 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
August 4, 2023 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
August 4, 2023 11:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.