Asia Morning August 24

Electric-car maker Tesla (TSLA) also closes at record high...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 24, 2020 7:22 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: S&P, Nasdaq 100 Break Records Again

On Friday, U.S. stocks charged higher, as both the S&P 500 (+11 points or 0.34% to 3397) and the Nasdaq 100 (+78 points or 0.68% to 11555) marked record closes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 190 points (+0.69%) to 27930.


S&P 500 Index: Daily Chart


Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Market sentiment was supported by upbeat economic data. The Markit U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Mangers' Index (preliminary reading) spiked to 53.6 in August (52.0 expected), and the Services PMI jumped to 54.8 (51.0 expected). Existing Home Sales surged to an annualized rate of 5.86 million units in July (5.41 million expected).

Technology Hardware & Equipment (+4.15%), Consumer Durables & Apparel (+1.37%) and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (+1.3%) sectors performed the best. Apple (AAPL +5.15%), NVIDIA Corp (NVDA +4.47%), Estee Lauder (EL +4.41%) and Deere (DE +4.40%) were top gainers.  

Electric-car maker Tesla (TSLA +2.41% to $2,049.98) also closed at record high.

Approximately 59.8% (60.2% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 54.30% (63.2% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

European stocks remained under pressure. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.15%, Germany's DAX 30 fell 0.51%, France's CAC 40 dropped 0.30%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.19%.

U.S. government bonds prices were stable, as the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield eased further to 0.638% from 0.644% Thursday.

Spot gold lost $6.00 (-0.35%) to $1,940 an ounce, and spot silver slid 1.64% to $26.79 an ounce.

U.S. WTI crude oil futures (September) slipped 1.1% to $42.34 a barrel.

On the forex front, the U.S. dollar strengthened against its major peers, with the ICE Dollar Index climbing 0.4% on day to 93.20.

EUR/USD dropped 0.5% to 1.1795. Research firm Markit reported that the eurozone's Manufacturing PMI dropped to 51.7 in August (52.7 expected) from 51.8 in July and Services PMI declined to 50.1 (54.5 expected) from 54.7, suggesting a loss of momentum in the bloc's economic recovery.

GBP/USD sank 1.0% to 1.3087. European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said "at this stage, an agreement between the U.K. and the E.U. seems unlikely". On the other hand, official data showed that U.K. retail sales grew 3.6% on month in July (+2.0% expected). Meanwhile, the Markit U.K. Manufacturing PMI rose to 55.3 in August (54.0 expected) from 53.3 in July and Services PMI climbed to 60.1 (57.0 expected) from 56.5.

USD/JPY was little changed at 105.78.

USD/CAD slipped 0.1% to 1.3175. Government data showed that Canada's retail sales increased 23.7% on month in June (+24.5% expected).

Other commodity-linked currencies were mixed against the greenback. AUD/USD climbed 0.2% to 0.7196 while NZD/USD lost 0.3% to 0.6535. Official data showed that New Zealand's 2Q retail sales declined 14.6% on quarter (-15.0% expected).

Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.