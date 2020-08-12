Asia Morning August 13

Semiconductor stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Qualcomm (QCOM) and Nvidia (NVDA) were top gainers...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 13, 2020 6:57 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: Tech Stocks Lead U.S. Market Rebound

On Wednesday, U.S. stocks posted a strong rebound with tech shares gaining the most. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 289 points (+1.05%) to 27976, the S&P 500 increased 46 points (+1.40%) to 3380, and the Nasdaq 100 surged 281 points (+2.59%) to 11157.


Nasdaq 100 Index: Daily Chart


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Meanwhile, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats and the White House were still far apart regarding any agreement over a new Covid-19 relief package.

Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (+3.79%), Technology Hardware & Equipment (+2.84%) and Retailing (+2.27%) sectors performed the best. Semiconductor stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD +7.45%), Qualcomm (QCOM +6.4%) and Nvidia (NVDA +5.44%) were top gainers.

Tesla (TSLA +13.12%) shares jumped after the company announced a 5 for 1 stock split.

Official data showed that U.S. Core Consumer Prices rose 0.6% on month in July, the largest gain since 1991.

European stocks advanced further. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 1.11%, Germany's DAX 30 rose 0.86% and France's CAC 40 was up 0.90%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 surged 2.04% despite the U.K. economy contracting by 20.4% on quarter in the second quarter and confirming a recession.

U.S. government bond prices declined further, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 0.669% from 0.657% Tuesday.

Following a 5.70% plunged on Monday, spot gold sank further to $1,863 an ounce before bouncing back to close at $1,915. Spot silver price rebounded 2.8% to $25.50 an ounce.

Oil prices increased after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a reduction of 4.51 million barrels in crude-oil stockpiles last week, much sharper than a reduction of 2.52 million barrels expected. U.S. WTI crude oil futures (September) jumped 2.5% to $42.67 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index retreated 0.3% on day to 93.42, snapping a three-day rally.

EUR/USD rose 0.4% to 1.1787. Official data showed that the eurozone's industrial production grew 9.1% on month in June (+10.0% expected).

GBP/USD slipped 0.1% to 1.3037. Government data showed that U.K. GDP declined 21.7% on year in the second quarter (-22.3% expected), while industrial production grew 9.3% on month in June (+9.0% expected)

USD/JPY climbed 0.4% to a three-week high of 106.88.

NZD/USD was flat at 0.6575. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected, while expanding the Large Scale Asset Purchase programme up to 100 billion New Zealand dollars from 60 billion New Zealand dollars previously. RBNZ said any future move to a lower or negative official cash rate could provide an effective way to deliver additional monetary stimulus if needed.

Other commodity-linked currencies were broadly higher against the greenback. AUD/USD gained 0.3% to 0.7161, while USD/CAD slid 0.4% to 1.3249, down for a third straight session.

Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.