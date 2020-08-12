Asia Morning: Tech Stocks Lead U.S. Market Rebound





On Wednesday, U.S. stocks posted a strong rebound with tech shares gaining the most. Therose 289 points (+1.05%) to 27976, theincreased 46 points (+1.40%) to 3380, and thesurged 281 points (+2.59%) to 11157.Nasdaq 100 Index: Daily ChartSource: GAIN Capital, TradingViewMeanwhile, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats and the White House were still far apart regarding any agreement over aSemiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (+3.79%), Technology Hardware & Equipment (+2.84%) and Retailing (+2.27%) sectors performed the best.shares jumped after the company announced a 5 for 1 stock split.Official data showed thatrose 0.6% on month in July, the largest gain since 1991.European stocks advanced further. Thegained 1.11%, Germany's DAX 30 rose 0.86% and France's CAC 40 was up 0.90%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 surged 2.04% despite thein the second quarter and confirming aU.S. government bond prices declined further, as the benchmarkclimbed to 0.669% from 0.657% Tuesday.Following a 5.70% plunged on Monday,sank further to $1,863 an ounce before bouncing back to close at $1,915.price rebounded 2.8% to $25.50 an ounce.Oil prices increased after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a reduction of 4.51 million barrels inlast week, much sharper than a reduction of 2.52 million barrels expected.(September) jumped 2.5% to $42.67 a barrel.On the forex front, theretreated 0.3% on day to 93.42, snapping a three-day rally.rose 0.4% to 1.1787. Official data showed that the eurozone's industrial production grew 9.1% on month in June (+10.0% expected).slipped 0.1% to 1.3037. Government data showed that U.K. GDP declined 21.7% on year in the second quarter (-22.3% expected), while industrial production grew 9.3% on month in June (+9.0% expected)climbed 0.4% to a three-week high of 106.88.was flat at 0.6575. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected, while expanding the Large Scale Asset Purchase programme up to 100 billion New Zealand dollars from 60 billion New Zealand dollars previously. RBNZ said any future move to a lower or negative official cash rate could provide an effective way to deliver additional monetary stimulus if needed.Other commodity-linked currencies were broadly higher against the greenback.gained 0.3% to 0.7161, whileslid 0.4% to 1.3249, down for a third straight session.