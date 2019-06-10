Asia FX Handover Mexican Peso Jumps 2 pct

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 10, 2019 10:36 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia FX Handover: Mexican Peso Jumps 2% On US-Mexico Deal

  • The session started with a slight risk-on feel after Trump announced a deal on immigration with Mexico over the weekend. Index futures gapped higher and the Mexican peso rallied 2% higher, seeing USD/MXN unwind a lot of gains made since trump announced the tariff threat.
  • The USD is currently the strongest major, NZD and AUD are the weakest. Asian equities trade broadly higher whilst gold and silver have shed -0.9% and -1.3% respectively.
  • Trump defended the US-Mexican deal on immigration after critics pointed out no new concessions had been made by Mexico, vowing to offer more details (without offering any new details).
  • China’s exports rose in May as exporters rushed shipments to avoid new tariffs, although imports fell to a near 3-year low.
  • Japan’s Q1 GDP grew slightly faster than expected, supported by stronger capital spending although analysts warn capex is due to soften and weigh on growth in upcoming quarters. Bank lending rose to its highest level since November 2017.
  • South Korea and UK agreed to sign a free trade deal ahead of Brexit.






Related tags: Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: 4-year low heading into US CPI and AU jobs
Today 02:07 AM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, OPEC, and US Inflation
Yesterday 01:00 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Climbs Towards 2024 High
Yesterday 08:00 AM
EUR/USD forecast remains bearish ahead of US CPI
Yesterday 03:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Charge Resistance
January 11, 2025 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: 4-year low heading into US CPI and AU jobs
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:07 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD forecast remains bearish ahead of US CPI
    By:
    Yesterday 03:00 AM
      jobs_05
      EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD levels heading into NFP
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 10, 2025 04:56 AM
        "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
        NFP Preview: Will US Jobs Beat Expectations for the 3rd Time in 4 Months?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 8, 2025 03:49 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.