Apple of Markets eye must impress

The biggest capitalisation contributor to U.S. equity markets needs to come through with a solid quarter.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 2, 2018 2:25 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Apple of markets eye must impress

Summary

The stock is the Apple of the market’s eye, in more ways than one. After a week when Wall Street and global shares appear to have stabilised following Odious October, the biggest capitalisation contributor to U.S. equity markets needs to come through with a solid quarter.

Wall Street fills in the blanks

Given that it’s such a pivotal quarter, it's unfortunate that, for this occasion, Apple skipped its custom of offering profit guidance. The group only said its gross margin, which investors also watch like hawks, would be between 38% and 38.5%. If so, it would pretty much hit the firm's long-term norm. In any case, with Apple's average retail prices creeping higher this year, Wall Street has confidently pencilled in a profit jump. Fourth-quarter earnings per share are seen at $2.78 compared with $2.70 in Q4 2017. Revenues should be $61.57bn, according to Refinitiv data. Revenue was $52.6bn in Q3 and Apple forecasts $61bn-$62bn in Q4.

Priced for surprises

To be sure, pricing is also the key avenue through which margin of error could creep in. Markets will gratefully seize on any positive earnings or profit surprise. But a negative one could spark fireworks in a weaker direction for Wall Street and beyond. The backdrop includes $1,000 iPhones having a beneficial impact on earnings and sales this year, raising expectations. With just 10 retail sales days in the quarter following a new handset range though, new iPhones may not boost Q4 sales much. The average price is expected to rise more than 20% to around $750. Volume hopes look elevated too, as they’re based on increasing signs that demand has been underpinned despite the year’s challenges. 47 million in handset sales is the figure investors are looking for, compared to 28.84 million in Q4 2017.

Apps and China

With Apple increasingly pointing to service revenues as a key source of long-term growth, investors have latterly needed to see an impressive clip at that business too. The 20% rise Wall Street expects would be a dip from Q3 but would match growth CEO Tim Cook has projected. Cook will also need to  address more clearly any impact from the trade conflict, after Apple products were excluded from tariffs imposed on China in September. On a related theme, China, at the heart of the dispute, will be yet another aspect of Apple’s report investors will scrutinise carefully. It is again the group’s fastest growing region after a two-year slump.


Related tags: Apple

Latest market news

View more
Iron Ore Surges as Cyclone Zelia Threatens Pilbara Supply
Today 03:47 AM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Face Uncertainty as US Tariff Shift Looms
Yesterday 11:30 PM
CAD, AUD look set to benefit as the USD bull case becomes unhinged
Yesterday 10:07 PM
Trump Announces Reciprocal Tariffs, USD Tests Support
Yesterday 07:40 PM
USD/MXN Analysis: The Mexican Peso Maintains Neutrality Amid Possible New Tariffs
Yesterday 07:29 PM
Dow Jones forecast: US stocks hold steady ahead of tariffs announcement
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Apple articles

Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 27, 2024 01:00 PM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 6, 2024 02:00 PM
        Congress building
        S&P500 Forecast: Stocks jump after a weak NFP report
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 3, 2023 01:22 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.