Apple earnings and Brexit Vote to keep traders engaged

With just a handful of stocks in negative territory traders dived into the FTSE ahead of the Commons vote this evening.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 29, 2019 9:56 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

With just a handful of stocks in negative territory traders dived into the FTSE ahead of the Commons vote this evening. The FTSE quickly rallied to 6850 and has steadily moved sideways since. Defensives were the order of the day as investors sought the relative safety of tobacco stocks and utilities amid US – Sino trade tensions and ahead of the Brexit vote in the commons at 7pm GMT.


US – Sino trade rift took another turn as the US Justice department charged Huawei with conspiring to steal trade secrets from US T Mobile Inc. Given that European bourses are trading higher and the Dow has kicked off on the front foot, it is fair to say that the markets have taken the news in their stride. 

Earnings are coming through thick and fast this week. Industrial firm 3M advanced after reporting profits, which tech stocks declined ahead of Apple’s numbers after the bell this evening. 

Apple is expected to report earnings of $4.17 per share on revenue of $84.1 billion in revenue. Apple is prone to big moves after reporting earnings, either gapping higher or lower depending whether the numbers impress or disappoint. The whisper number is $4.25 so we could be in for some well needed good news for the iPhone maker.

What next for Brexit?
Sterling spiked higher after Commons speaker John Bercow chose two key amendments for debate and vote. First the Brady amendment to replace the Irish backstop and secondly the Cooper amendment which looks to delay Brexit in order to secure a better deal. These are among a total of 6 amendments that will be debated and voted on. 

As Theresa May finally tears up her Brexit plan, pound traders are reading into the direction of the political maneuvering and see a decreasing possibility of a no deal Brexit. As a result, the pound bounded northwards, peaking at $1.32. This afternoons’ spike has given us a taste of what’s to come this evening. We expect more volatility heading towards the voting at 7pm. The pound is not contemplating a no deal Brexit at these levels 

Yet today is just a stepping stone on the way to further Brexit debate and discussion, therefore any pound reaction could be limited. It is all well and good that Theresa May wants to go charging back to Brussels demanding to renegotiate the Irish backstop. But what if they say no? Brussels have been very clear that there is no room for further negotiation. 


Related tags: Apple UK 100 Brexit GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Apple articles

Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 27, 2024 01:00 PM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 6, 2024 02:00 PM
        Congress building
        S&P500 Forecast: Stocks jump after a weak NFP report
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 3, 2023 01:22 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.