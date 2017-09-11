Apple 10th year glitch

Apple’s ‘Special Event’ blocks out Tuesday for a large chunk of Wall St, but the main feature is officially not happening.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 11, 2017 5:29 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Apple’s 12th September ‘Special Event’ blocks out Tuesday for a large chunk of Wall St, but the main feature is officially not happening.

True, published details are sparse, though new iPhone models are almost inevitable given that the crucial holiday season is only weeks away. In bringing those new handsets to market, a host of complications have reportedly challenged even the largest listed company in the world, throwing curve balls instead of offering an easy win: an anniversary iPhone that lifts sales exponentially in the best retailing quarter of the year.

 

OLED obstacle

One of the biggest wrinkles comes from Apple releasing more than one new handset at the same time, following a pattern established early on. This time, not only will an entirely new model be unveiled, the group is also expected to update recent iterations, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. This not only complicates demand estimates, but also increases chances of sourcing pressures for the hundreds of parts required for each handset. The more advanced and innovative Apple intends to be, the tougher sourcing such supplies on time becomes. The most recent delays reportedly centred on the use of organic light-emitting diodes (OLED) for the new handset’s screen. The main crunch point was Apple engineers’ wish to innovate by moving the fingerprint scanner from the ‘home’ button and making the entire screen capable of biometric identification, using a fingerprint or facial recognition. With latest leaks suggesting there will be no fingerprint scanner at all, it appears the design/technology gambit may have failed, requiring users to unlock the latest handset using facial-recognition technology, or even just an old-fashioned password.

At worst, glitches have plagued production of new handsets, setting back manufacturing by as much as a month. That would imply shortfalls around the time orders are expected to be placed later in September. If reports of the mishap are accurate they might be a partial explanation of why Apple shares had slipped almost 5% by Friday’s close since the end of August. The key to negative impact would be whether shortages extend beyond depletion of the first batch of inventory, sales of which are expected to start on Friday 22nd September. Apple has guided the market to expect $49bn-$52bn in revenue for the quarter ending 30th September, above a fair cohort of consensus forecasts. Missed sales due to lower than expected production may only slice results for Apple’s fourth quarter by a sliver—Q4 will probably contain just 8 days of new product sales. But that won’t save the stock from further weight if there’s any sign of iPhone shortages in the winter season.

$1,000 question

Attention will also be on features of the new handset itself. With prices forecast at $999 – $1,199, the highest for any iPhone yet, Apple will be even more dependent on its admittedly considerable ability to mediate desirability regardless of mini controversies. The lack of a headphone jack on iPhone 7 did not crimp sales.

We collate potential major new iPhone features from myriad speculative sources below.

  • Size: at least 4.7, 5.5 inches as per current models
  • Display: OLED, edge to edge (allowing more space, but leaving no space for a fingerprint sensor)
  • Processor/Power: Apple-designed A11 chip set to replace A10. Capable of providing a higher clock rate at lower power consumption, enabling longer battery life
  • Resumption of the use of glass for the new iPhone’s body. Apple started using aluminium from iPhone 5 onwards
  • Wireless charging: though lightening connector expected to remain
  • Vertical dual lens camera on the back vs. horizontal set-up on iPhone 7 Plus
  • Optical image stabilization on all cameras

Beyond iPhones

One obvious reason Apple hasn’t made handsets the focus of the event is that it’s going to push several more new products and services on Tuesday. A summary of the least disputable talk follows.

  • New Apple TV: this would allow the better integration of Amazon Prime Video that was announced at World Wide Developers Conference earlier this year
  • Apple Watch with higher LTE (AKA 4G and higher) capability
  • Updates of iOS, watchOS software
  • A new iPad Mini

There’s no question though that most attention will be on Apple’s largest revenue generator, handsets. With Apple stock barely off its latest all-time high, the group will need to meet the minimum expectations for new iPhone features and reassure that it can meet holiday season demand, or the share will face one of its frequent bouts of volatility.

Related tags: Apple Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Apple articles

Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 27, 2024 01:00 PM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 6, 2024 02:00 PM
        Congress building
        S&P500 Forecast: Stocks jump after a weak NFP report
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 3, 2023 01:22 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.