Appetite for risk perks up as US and Russian officials agree to meet

According to reports, a meeting between US Secretary of State Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov has been agreed for “late next week”.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 18, 2022 2:09 PM
Gold nuggets
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The meeting is certainly a positive step towards a peaceful resolution, although Russia needs to manage to not invade Ukraine ahead of the meeting for it to remain valid. It would be a bad time, for example, for someone trip over their gun in the region and spark unintended consequences.

20220218golddashboardCI

Whilst we’re not yet sure who instigated the meeting, perhaps pressure from the US helped seal the deal. The US had been piling on the pressure, simultaneously calling out Russia’s false-flag whilst remaining adamant that they would invade ‘within days’. Separately, the Whitehouse has since confirmed that Joe Biden will host a call today with NATO allies.

At the very least the meeting appears to be a good delaying tactic from the West, and one that could take some of the sting out of the negative sentiment for markets. Safe-havens are moving lower in line with this positive step and gold has been knocked from its $1900 perch. But traders would be wise to remember this is a fluid situation and things can change quickly, so nothing should be taken for granted.

 

How to start gold trading

 

20220218goldCI2

We can see on gold’s 1-hour chart that its rally stalled around 1900, near the weekly R2 pivot point. It promptly fell around $12, broke an intraday bullish trendline but is now showing signs of stability around the daily pivot point and $1890. We suspect this level will hold initially at least and is likely to be a pivotal area for the remainder of the day. It sits around the midway point of support and resistance zones around 1880 and 1900, so could be of interest for intraday swing traders.

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Commodities Trade Ideas Russia Gold XAU USD

Latest market news

View more
US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
Today 09:43 AM
The RBNZ deliver another 50bp cut, AUD/NZD eyes breakout
Today 02:01 AM
Swiss Franc Forecast: USD/CHF Battle Brewing at Key 50DMA
Yesterday 10:33 PM
The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
Yesterday 10:27 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of January High
Yesterday 08:15 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
Yesterday 07:23 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

interest_rates_01
The RBNZ deliver another 50bp cut, AUD/NZD eyes breakout
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:01 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    Swiss Franc Forecast: USD/CHF Battle Brewing at Key 50DMA
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:33 PM
      japan_08
      Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY on the Verge of a Potential Breakdown
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      Yesterday 05:20 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        AUD/USD forecast: Technical Tuesday - February 18, 2025
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.