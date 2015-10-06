anz bans lending to conventional coal plants 2369322015

The bank announces significant moves in support of the environment


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 6, 2015 12:46 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) took up the cudgels on behalf of the environment and said it will henceforth finance only coal-fired power plants that use advanced technologies.

The bank also said in its Climate Change Statement that it will no longer finance any new build of conventional coal-fired power plants.

“We understand some of our stakeholders view our financing of fossil fuel industries as a material risk and in direct conflict with our stated position on the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” ANZ said.

Acknowledging that nearly 40 per cent of the world’s electricity was still generated by power stations using coal, which remains the cheapest source of fuel, the bank said “decarbonisation of the economy must be managed responsibly and over time.”

ANZ committed funding of at least AU$10 billion to customers that took initiatives to improve energy efficiency industry, considered green buildings, supported reforestation, lower emissions transport and renewable energy.

“We will consider financing new coal fired power plants if they use advanced technologies and higher quality thermal coal to significantly reduce emissions to at least 0.8 tC02/MWh,” the bank announced.

ANZ is Australia’s largest lender to the fossil fuels industry, according to The Australian.

"A lot of banks use the language of a commitment to the transition to a low-carbon economy but this is the first one to put numbers to it,” said Emma Herd, chief executive of the Investor Group on Climate Change. "This definitely puts [ANZ] in a stronger position than the other banks in terms of articulating what they are doing about these issues."

However, Lyndon Schneider, national director of the Wilderness Society, called for ANZ to do more in favour of the aim to limit global warming: "They have recognised the scale of the problem but they are still lending to Whitehaven Coal, they are still lending to Santos, and these are the institutions we have been campaigning against over the last 18 to 24 months because they are opening up new fossil fuel fields.”

Shares in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) rose 1.41 per cent to AU$27.39 on Monday (October 5).

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.