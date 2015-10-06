Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) took up the cudgels on behalf of the environment and said it will henceforth finance only coal-fired power plants that use advanced technologies.

The bank also said in its Climate Change Statement that it will no longer finance any new build of conventional coal-fired power plants.

“We understand some of our stakeholders view our financing of fossil fuel industries as a material risk and in direct conflict with our stated position on the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” ANZ said.

Acknowledging that nearly 40 per cent of the world’s electricity was still generated by power stations using coal, which remains the cheapest source of fuel, the bank said “decarbonisation of the economy must be managed responsibly and over time.”

ANZ committed funding of at least AU$10 billion to customers that took initiatives to improve energy efficiency industry, considered green buildings, supported reforestation, lower emissions transport and renewable energy.

“We will consider financing new coal fired power plants if they use advanced technologies and higher quality thermal coal to significantly reduce emissions to at least 0.8 tC02/MWh,” the bank announced.

ANZ is Australia’s largest lender to the fossil fuels industry, according to The Australian.

"A lot of banks use the language of a commitment to the transition to a low-carbon economy but this is the first one to put numbers to it,” said Emma Herd, chief executive of the Investor Group on Climate Change. "This definitely puts [ANZ] in a stronger position than the other banks in terms of articulating what they are doing about these issues."

However, Lyndon Schneider, national director of the Wilderness Society, called for ANZ to do more in favour of the aim to limit global warming: "They have recognised the scale of the problem but they are still lending to Whitehaven Coal, they are still lending to Santos, and these are the institutions we have been campaigning against over the last 18 to 24 months because they are opening up new fossil fuel fields.”

Shares in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) rose 1.41 per cent to AU$27.39 on Monday (October 5).