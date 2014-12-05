another nfp report spurs dollar bulls 903362014

The dollar index hit a fresh five-year high and USD/JPY hit fresh seven-year highs at 121.69 as the US jobs market shifted to a higher […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 6, 2014 3:48 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The dollar index hit a fresh five-year high and USD/JPY hit fresh seven-year highs at 121.69 as the US jobs market shifted to a higher gear of improvement, bolstering chances of a 2015 Fed rate hike. The November increase of 321,000 in US non-farm payrolls was the biggest monthly gain since January 2012. The unemployment rate held unchanged at six-year lows of 5.8%, while labour participation also remain unchanged at 62.8%. The underemployment rate continued to declined, reaching 11.4% from 11.5%, helping alleviate concerns that the falling jobless rate was caused by lower participation in the labour force.

The 44,000 increase in the prior two months’ revisions is also a positive.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.4% m/m, the highest since October 2011, translating into a y/y rise of 2.1%, weaker than expected but inched up 0.1% m/m from flat, while the y/y series rose 2.0% as in the previous month.

Manufacturing showed a net increase of 28k, posting the 14th straight monthly increase, while the retail sector added 50.2k jobs, aconsecutive monthly increase for the third straight month, up 50.2k.

The combination of accelerating gains in employment and multi-year lows in the jobless rate, coupled with broad-based sector growth in jobs lend credence to the Fed’s exit from its five-year quantitative easing programme, further highlighting the contrasting monetary policy between the US on one side, and Japan and the Eurozone on another.

Parallels and contrasts with 2007

With USD/JPY rallying to its highest level since July 2007, the pair draws clear parallels with the heights in global equity markets of seven years ago, but strongly contrasting in terms of global inflation, when oil and the rest of commodities levitated at record highs.

But the yen was the only currency against which the dollar rose in 2007. Today, the greenback is at multi-year highs against all majors a time when commodities are drifting at their lowest in four years, as indicated by the CRB commodities index in our recent piece.

We reiterated that the current USD rally shows characteristics not seen since 2005, as it is accompanied by advances against the Japanese yen, which is unlike any of the USD advances of the past six years when the greenback mainly reflected debt and austerity woes in continental Europe and the UK. Aside from domestic strength in the US, as well as the windfall of falling oil prices on the US economy, the striking contrast of policy divergence between the Fed and the three other major central banks (ECB, BoJ and BoE) will keep the greenback standing tall.

Fed to focus on disinflation

As US labour markets gain in strength, the Fed will inevitably acknowledge the improvement at this month’s FOMC meeting, but without failing to highlight the ever slowing rate of inflation. The doves at the Fed, led by Chair Yellen, shall find a way to rein in the dollar rally in order to contain the risk of deflation. The Fed’s priority in containing any unwarranted rise in bond yields has been displaced by that of monitoring the dollar as yields drift 2.40%. But this may quickly change.

NFP ADP histograms Dec 5

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.