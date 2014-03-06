another level mario 883962014

AUD/JPY appears to be the standout performer overnight, ahead of Central Bank Thursday. This follows news that an Investment Committee set up to advise the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 6, 2014 9:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/JPY appears to be the standout performer overnight, ahead of Central Bank Thursday. This follows news that an Investment Committee set up to advise the Japanese Health Department on investments suggested that the Japanese government pension investment fund (GPIF) should refrain from investing in Japanese sovereign debt, suggesting a switch into Japanese equities. The news isn’t ground breaking as the Abe administration has been trying to turn the traditional thinking of the GPIF for some time. Never the less the Nikkei liked it and closed up 1.5% and, more importantly, above the technical 15,000 point. The domestic economy in Australia continues to show solid improvements as robust retail sales and trade balance releases followed the stronger PMI reading earlier in the week.

The market is still on high alert as the situation in Ukraine remains fragile following high level talks in Paris ending without any progress. The BoE and ECB meetings today are likely to be the focus of the FX markets, especially the latter, with the decision very difficult to call. ECB president Mario Draghi emphasised in February that the March meeting was an ‘important one’. To me this suggests that any deviation to the 2016 inflation forecast could be the trigger as the ECB looks forward, discounting the slightly higher inflation reading last week that was clearly distorted due to the French VAT hike. The last ECB projections made in December were calculated with EUR/USD trading at 1.34 so. Could this be the tipping point? There has been talk this week that the ECB will end the sterilisation of SMPs. The BoE meeting has been touted as no change in view or policy although the detail on what they will do with the maturing proceeds from holdings could give us their thinking on the QE debate. If they let these purchases roll off the BoE’s balance then this could be seen as a form of tapering.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3680-1.3640-1.3580 | Resistance 1.3785-1.3830-1.3895

 

USD/JPY

Supports 102.30-102.10-101.65 | Resistance 102.85-103.00-103.50

 



GBP/USD

Supports  1.6640-1.6580-1.6525 | Resistance 1.6770-1.6820-1.6880

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.