another apple crunch 2685662017

Apple’s universal brand and status as the world’s No. 1 company by market value make the importance of its earnings difficult to overstate, particularly when markets are nervy, like now.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 1, 2017 3:48 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Apple could sweeten the day

Apple’s universal brand and status as the world’s No. 1 company by market value make the importance of its earnings difficult to overstate, particularly when markets are nervy, like now.

Solid Apple first quarter results on Tuesday evening by themselves might not stop investor anxieties from creeping higher, but they would help. Conversely, U.S. shares are at risk of a deeper retreat if Apple’s Q1 earnings disappoint.

Apple has become an even more crucial pivot in recent quarters, as the number of U.S. mutual funds holding its shares in significant volume leapt 188% to 288, according to Morningstar.

 

Expectations are nuanced though. Investors are positioning for a rebound in iPhone sales this year, after they fell for the first time in 2016, but optimism on the first quarter of 2017 is mixed.

Shareholders reason a game-changing revamp could be in the works in 2017. The view is based on the opportunity offered by the device’s 10th anniversary, and the cultural significance in China of the iPhone’s next logical number, 8.

These expectations help explain why Apple shares are up 15% since November and 36% higher since last May. Institutions are also attracted by Apple stock’s relative cheapness at 13.7 times price/earnings, even after last year’s advance, vs. a richly rated S&P 500 at around 17 times.

The influx of holders makes the success of iPhone 8 even more crucial. So the subject will be a hot topic during Tuesday’s conference call, though Apple execs are likely to avoid details.

 

 

Supercycling

Instead, the group will probably attempt to push the focus on to its aggressive expansion in services like Music, Pay, App Store and iCloud. These have been pumping up recurring revenues at a rapid pace over the last 18 months, with a 24% bump on the year in Q4 alone.

There’s no sign of a slowdown yet. Apple boasted that New Year’s Day App Store sales “shattered” records, with $240m in software like Pokémon Go, Super Mario Run and Angry birds downloaded, and $3bn in December, even before looking at Music.

This gives Apple something else to point to instead of iPhones sales, which are largely forecast to remain sluggish. They still account for 60% of all sales.

At the optimistic end of Wall St., analysts see as much as 79 million iPhones sold in Q1, typically the fastest for handset sales. That would easily beat the 74.78 million sold in Q1 2016. Forecasts have been slipping over the past month however, partly in reaction to reports that Apple planned to trim production by around 10% in Q1. The lower end of consensus suggests about 75 million, with faster-growing Android device sales in key growth regions like China and India still one of the group’s biggest challenges.

 

Thomson Reuters forecasts point to Apple sales of $77.4bn in the quarter ending in December, potentially the first rise after three straight quarterly declines. Earnings per share (EPS) are forecast to slip about 2% to $3.22. For the full-year, bank analysts have conjured up the iPhone ‘Supercyle’ to lift pre-tax profit 4.4% after last year’s 11% decline. The term is meant to describe the potentially larger-than-normal customer base that would be ready to upgrade—if attractive features are on offer—after only marginal iPhone tweaks since iPhone 6. In Q2 EPS is seen up almost 10% on the year at $2.08, and sales are seen rising 6% to $53.9bn.

 

With eyes on Apple’s first quarter, second quarter and full year, whilst valuation rises and investors pile in, a lot is riding on tonight’s earnings, at Cupertino, California and on Wall St.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.