Anglo American and Antofagasta to ride out copper volatility

Anglo American & Antofagasta release Q3 production update this week.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 21, 2019 6:19 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Anglo American and Antofagasta are expected to update the market this week with third quarter production update. Anglo American on Tuesday and Antofagasta on Wednesday. 

US – Sino trade dispute
Shares in both firms have been trending lower over the past six months as tension between US and China have been ratcheting up. 
Why? Both firms are prominent miners of copper. Copper prices have been depressed as the world’s two largest economies and major importers of copper remain clinched in the ongoing trade dispute.

Anglo American
The chart clearly shows just how closely Anglo American tracks the price of copper. However, Anglo American could be better positioned now to ride out the volatility in copper thanks to its platinum groups metal division. This division has recently turned a corner so could offer more of a helping hand. This is down to increasing demand for palladium, which is used in batteries and thanks to rising demand for platinum amid a strong precious metals market.

Anglo has recently crossed its 200 sma, potentially indicating that trend is shifting up. We are looking for a break above 2000p, which could open the door to 2120p


Antofagasta
Antofagasta are expected to record production figures, following 22% growth in the first half of the year. Antofagasta has managed to perform well despite falling copper prices, thanks to increasing its gold output. Unlike copper, gold has been performing very well amid increased geopolitical uncertainty.

However, when Antofagasta releases its update, investors won’t just be scrutinizing the numbers, they will also be looking closely for any indication of improving relations with employees. Antofagasta narrowly avoided a walk out at its mines in Chile after agreeing to increase wages by 1%.

Antofagasta has meaningfully moved through the 200 sma. We are looking for a push above 910 to confirm the bullish trend. On the downside resistance can be seen at 810p.



Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY forecast: The yen strengthens on slightly hot CPI data
Today 12:54 AM
AUD/USD snaps 8-day rally, ASX remains rangebound near its highs
Yesterday 09:55 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA hovers around record highs in a quiet start to a busy week
Yesterday 01:53 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:25 AM
AUD/USD, US dollar, Swiss franc analysis: COT report – Feb 26, 2024
Yesterday 02:52 AM
WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Rejected at Resistance but Bullish Structure Remains
February 25, 2024 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.