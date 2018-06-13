It’s been a rocky few months for the shareholders of AMP. Evidence from the Hayne Royal Commission included details on how financial planning clients paid fees for services they did not receive. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission was then allegedly misled as to the nature on how and why these breaches occurred.

These revelations sent AMP’s share price spiralling from near the AU$5.20 level, to close yesterday at AU $3.60. A drop of over 30%, and now at levels not seen since the nadir of Global Financial Crisis in March 2009. The Commission's fallout has resulted in the departure of several Board members, as well as the Chief Executive Officer, the Chairman, and the General Counsel. Angry shareholders are being encouraged to join one of a handful of pending class actions.

Some positives have emerged in recent weeks, including the appointment to the role of Chairman, the much-respected former Chairman of the Future Fund and Commonwealth Bank of Australia Chief Executive, David Murray. Murray has an enormous job in front of him, which analysts believe is likely to take years rather than months. Nonetheless, Murray is viewed by the market, as the right person for the job.

Yesterday, it was announced that John O’Sullivan the former Chairman of Credit Suisse Australia would join the board of AMP. As interim Chief Executive Mike Wilkins explained, O'Sullivan will lead the board around regulatory and legal matters. "John has significant financial services and governance experience and has, at the highest level, determined and implemented strategy, driven financial, operational and key people decisions and led legal and regulatory risk functions." Another small, though crucial step to right the ship.

Analysts are debating whether the slump in the share price has gone to far or the slide will continue.

Those who can see value at current levels point to AMP’s strong franchise, the ongoing overhaul at the Board level, and that new management will focus on rebuilding the brands reputation, the trust of the public and its customers. As such, there are suggestions that AMP is unlikely to lose any more than 10-15% of the AU$130 bn of assets that are currently under its management. Admittedly fees on the remaining funds under management are likely to be considerably lower, in a more strident regulatory environment.

The collapse yesterday of Dover Financial Advisers as reported in the Australia Financial Review, leaves an estimated $4billion of client’s funds and 20,0000 customers potentially looking for new planners. Some of whom may join AMP affiliated planners. More importantly the very public collapse of Dover Financial may cause customers to have second thoughts about leaving the bigger names in financial planning, in favour of smaller independent operators.

With those thoughts in mind, the charts provide some supporting evidence that a bounce may not be too far away. As can be viewed on the Monthly chart immediately below, the AMP share price is now sitting just above key support, in the form of a long-term trendline, dating back to the low at AU$3.49 from 2003.

On the daily chart below, although the price has made a succession of lower lows over the past 6 weeks, the readings provided by Relative Strength Indicator have begun to move higher. This is known as divergence and can often be observed at turning points in stocks and in other markets such as commodities and foreign exchange.

In summary, AMP has traded into an area of key long-term support and has begun the process of repairing its damaged reputation. Technical factors have become supportive, and investors may like to consider buying AMP around the AU$3.60/$3.40 region in anticipation of a recovery back towards AU$4.50/$4.75.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of the 13th of June 2018. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

DISCLAIMER