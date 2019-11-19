Amazon continues to underperform with risk of further downside

Watch the 1692.70 downside trigger level on Amazon.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 19, 2019 3:02 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Medium-term technical outlook on Amazon.com (AMZN)



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 1771.90

Pivot (key resistance): 1855.30

Supports: 1692.70 (trigger) & 1585.60/1547

Next resistance: 2035.80/2050.50

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

Bearish bias below 1855.30 key medium-term pivotal resistance and a break below 1692.70 may see a further potential down move to target the next support at 1585.60/1547.00 within a major range configuration in place since 24 Dec 2018 low

On the other hand, a clearance with a daily close above 1855.30 invalidates the bearish scenario for a push up to retest its major range resistance/all-time high at 2035.80/2050.50.

Key elements

  • Since 11 Jul 2019, the price action of AMZN has started to show signs of weakness as it evolves into a series of “lower highs” within a major range configuration in place since 24 Dec 2018 low.
  • Since its 03 June 2019 swing low area of 1692.70, AMZN has managed to hold at this level twice on 03 Oct and 25 Oct 2019 after its prior push down in price action. Interestingly, recent price action’s momentum has started to favour the bears as the daily RSI oscillator has staged a breakdown below a significant corresponding ascending support.
  • The next significant medium-term support rests t the 1585.60/1547.00 zone which is defined by the swing low area of 08 Feb/08 Mar 2019, lower boundary of the descending channel from 11 Jul 2019 high and a Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster.
  • Relative strength analysis from the ration charts of AMZN against the market (S&P 500) and its sector (Consumer Discretionary) are still advocating underperformance of AMZN.

Charts are from eSignal 


Related tags: Abe Shares market Tech Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Abe articles

Artificial intelligence stocks: the best AI companies to invest in
By:
Patrick Foot
October 24, 2023 09:00 AM
    Quantum computing stocks: how to invest in quantum computing
    By:
    Patrick Foot
    October 19, 2023 01:42 PM
      Amazon acquisitions: what does Amazon own?
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      October 11, 2023 02:28 PM
        S&P 500 outlook: Amazon Q1 earnings preview
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 25, 2023 02:36 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.