January 5, 2013
- The UK 100 is currently trading down 5 points, while the DAX and CAC are both down 8 points respectively.

- The Dow closed down 20 points last night, with DOW Futures currently up 7.5 points.

- European shares inched down on Friday as signs of rising concerns among US Federal Reserve members about the central  bank’s quantitative easing programme prompted investors to book a portion of recent strong gains.

- All investor eyes will be on this afternoon’s US jobs data and unemployment figures.

- In FX, GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.6044; EUR/USD is at 1.3010 and USD/JPY is at 88.20.

- In equities, gold is trading at $1.636 and US Crude Oil for February delivery is trading at $9188.

- Looking ahead, stay tuned for US unemployment data, which is scheduled for release at 1.30pm GMT.

