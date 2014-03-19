all eyes on uk budget and fomc rate announcement later in the day 885152014

Some decent data out today that may get us away from the Russian-Ukraine tensions that have dominated the markets for the last couple of weeks. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 19, 2014 8:38 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Some decent data out today that may get us away from the Russian-Ukraine tensions that have dominated the markets for the last couple of weeks. To start off the day the UK will announce the unemployment rate, expected to stay at 7.2%, whilst at the same time the MPC asset purchases and bank rate votes will also be announced, both expected at 0-0-9. This afternoon the start of the annual budget release will start. Some of the topics are already out in the open and no shocks are expected but this will be a welcome distraction from recent stories.

Tonight will catch the eye of most traders when the FOMC releases the statement, which will include the continued taper of $10 US billion. Again no shocks are expected here for the moment but most will be watching for the guidance.

Not to be forgotten is the Ukraine crisis, where Russia’s President Putin gave a very strong speech that what they are doing is by the international code and thus they have claimed Crimea as part of Russia. The next steps in this fight will be to see how the West now responds with the threat of bigger sanctions, but Russia don’t seem to be to worried and are not looking to back down on this.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3910 1.3880 1.3840 | Resistance 1.3950 1.3970 1.4000

 

USD/JPY

Supports 101.20 100.75 100.40 | Resistance 102.00 102.50 102.80

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6540 1.6525 1.6480 | Resistance 1.6610 1.6660 1.6720

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.