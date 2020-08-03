All eyes on Disney Earnings

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 4, 2020 4:09 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Walt Disney (DIS) is anticipated to report a third-quarter loss per share of $0.60 vs a gain of $1.61 a year ago on sales of appx. $12.4B compared to $20.25B last year. 

Volatility is to be expected with front-month options pricing in a possible 5% move in either direction. The last time Disney reported the stock closed relatively flat (-0.2%).

Looking at key levels on a daily chart, Disney remains supported by a short-term rising trend line. Prices are trying to break above a short term consolidation. As long as the stock can hold above the June low at $108, look for a continuation higher above $122. A break below $108 would call for a test of April support near $99.



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Stocks

Latest market news

View more
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
Benefits and risks of using AI in trading
Today 10:00 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
Today 07:04 AM
USD/JPY nears 145 – is risk building for a reversal around these highs?
Today 05:13 AM
Key CPI reports for UK and CA, China data and FOMC minutes: The Week Ahead
Today 04:50 AM
AUD/USD, USD/JPY ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 11th August 2023
Yesterday 11:28 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 07:04 AM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 10, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:48 PM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 9, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 9, 2023 12:10 PM
        Research
        Novo Nordisk Q2 earnings preview: Where next for NVO stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 9, 2023 07:42 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.