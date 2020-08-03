All eyes on Disney Earnings

is anticipated to report a third-quarter loss per share of $0.60 vs a gain of $1.61 a year ago on sales of appx. $12.4B compared to $20.25B last year.Volatility is to be expected with front-month options pricing in a possible 5% move in either direction. The last time Disney reported the stock closed relatively flat (-0.2%)., Disney remains supported by a short-term rising trend line. Prices are trying to break above a short term consolidation. As long as the stock can hold above the June low at $108, look for a continuation higher above $122. A break below $108 would call for a test of April support near $99.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView