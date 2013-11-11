all eyes on carney as traders await uk inflation report on wednesday 874682013

After a busy end to last week, with the shock rate cut from the ECB on Thursday, the unexpected rise in GDP and the non-farm […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 11, 2013 7:52 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

After a busy end to last week, with the shock rate cut from the ECB on Thursday, the unexpected rise in GDP and the non-farm payrolls for the US, we see the USD gain momentum with large falls in EUR, GBP and AUD. A very quiet open in Asia with hardly any ranges at all, possibly due to the US bank holiday today, even though a majority of the markets are still trading today.

No data to look out for today and with a bank holiday in the US, it could stay quite like this for the rest of the day. This week the UK is much the main focus, with inflation data due out tomorrow and then the inflation report from Carney on Wednesday. More talk of forward guidance, with the market looking like it is pricing in a rate rise earlier than expected. These will be crucial data and comments to hear.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.3340 1.3295 1.3170 | Resistance 1.3400 1.3450 1.3500

 


USD/JPY

Supports 98.15 98.00 97.80 | Resistance 99.25 99.40 100.00

 


GBP/USD

Supports 1.5950 1.5905 1.5890 | Resistance 1.6060 1.6125 1.6170

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.