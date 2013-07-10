all about the fomc tonight 864152013

Yesterday the market saw USD gaining strength on views that the US FOMC minutes will be giving away clues as to when the tapering or […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 10, 2013 6:21 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Yesterday the market saw USD gaining strength on views that the US FOMC minutes will be giving away clues as to when the tapering or ending of QE will begin.  Mixed with some poor UK data, this sent risk off and continued through to Asia, except for AUD which had a slightly better rally due to sentiment that the rate cuts are overdone. The currency found some good support around the 0.9000 level.

Last night’s data in China shows a grim trade outlook after exports surprised to the downside and China’s Li warned that economic growth is under pressure.  Australia’s consumer sentiment dipped but AUD stayed strong and is trading just below the 0.9200 level currently.  Japan’s producer price index rose to its highest since Nov 2011 on oil and the BoJ easing forecasts by economists as Japan’s economy strengthened to help inflation.

Today we have not much in the way of data: German final CPI has come out as expected at 0.1% and French industrial production was slightly better than expected at -0.4%. There was, however, no reaction in the euro which was  currently trading just below 1.2800.  So the day will bring consolidation up until the main event in my view, with USD being the strongest across the board until we hear later tonight what the Fed has in store. Will they disappoint? There’s no clear indication as to when QE will be reduced or tapered.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.2840-1.2750-1.2660 | Resistance 1.2805-1.2850-1.2880


USD/JPY

Supports 100.25-99.75-99.25 | Resistance 100.80-101.30-101.50


GBP/USD

Supports 1.4850-1.4825-1.4760  | Resistance 1.4900-1.4925-1.4980

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.