After a whipsaw week SP500 clings to uptrend support

It’s been a whipsaw week for the S&P500, currently trading below the level it was at, prior to a sharp rally on Monday, following reports of a successful vaccine trial.

November 13, 2020 9:40 AM
Close-up of market chart

Partly explaining the S&P500’s retreat from Mondays high, and as noted in an interview on AusbizTV on Wednesday here, the arrival of a vaccine has been embedded into the road map for many investors in 2021. Keep this in mind ahead of vaccine trial results expected to be reported from Moderna in coming days.  

Also dampening enthusiasm, this week a chorus of central banker governors including Jerome Powell, Christine Lagarde, Andrew Bailey, and Adrian Orr have cautioned that the arrival of a vaccine would not end the immediate challenge of low inflation and high unemployment.

Additionally, the rising infection curve in Europe and the U.S. is leading to renewed lockdown fears. Overnight Chicago announced a 30-day stay at home advisory that takes effect next week. Elsewhere, New York City is on the cusp of closing thousands of schools.

Finally, a decision by the Trump Administration to remove itself from talks on a COVID-19 relief package warns that a new fiscal package will not arrive until early in 2021, rather than in the last  session of Congress due to wrap up in mid-December.  

Putting all of this together, while the final destination for the S&P500 remains higher, the near term roadmap is littered with obstacles.

Following the break above trendline resistance 3510/20 earlier this week, the S&P500 traded to a fresh all-time high at 3668, before aggressive selling into the close created a loss of momentum daily candle on bearish RSI divergence.

To keep the upside momentum from November intact and to enable a push towards 3750 into year end, the S&P500 needs to hold above near term support at 3500 on a closing basis.

Keeping in mind, much below 3500 would warn that the S&P500 has returned to the safety of its 11 week old, 3600/3200 range.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 13th of November 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.