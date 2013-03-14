The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

- After a slightly weaker day yesterday, the FTSE was up 23 points this morning and had climbed above the 6500 level in early trading; remaining at the five-year high for this index.

- Morrison Supermarket led the way up 4.3% after reporting annual results and revealing they have been in discussions with Ocado to launch an online shopping service. Other strong performers were Aggreko and Prudential who were both up almost 4%.

- The DAX continued to rise and peaked at 8050 today, whilst the Dow Futures were also up 40 points.

- In currencies, the pound gained 0.1% against the dollar, and rose 0.2% against the euro.

- There is an EU Summit beginning today, and two key US figures out at 12.30; the PPI and Unemployment Claims.