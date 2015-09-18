about 1000 multinational companies could be hit by new tax avoidance law 2205122015

Joe Hockey says “If you are avoiding tax, the Australian Taxation Office will catch you.”


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 18, 2015 12:46 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Treasurer Joe Hockey on Wednesday (September 15) introduced new laws in Parliament that are designed to crack down on tax avoidance by multinational companies having operations in Australia.

"The law will now cover all multinationals operating in Australia with global revenues above $1 billion," Mr. Hockey said. "These 1,000 companies will need to consider the new rules if they have economic activities in Australia but book their Australian sales revenue offshore."

According to the Australian Financial Review, at the draft stage these laws were expected to impact only about 30 corporations (nicknamed in the media as the Dirty Thirty), but their final version introduced in Parliament has boosted that number to 1,000. The new laws, which will take effect on January 1, 2016, are potentially expected to raise revenues in the hundreds of millions of dollars, though Mr. Hockey was not forthcoming on a specific number. He said tax liabilities would have to be determined on a case-by-case basis by the Australian Tax Office (ATO).

"So we have to look at what the profit element of that is and have a much better understanding of their true cost of sales, not some inflated cost of sales with a lot of that going through to tax," said Chris Jordan, Tax Commissioner. "So we would expect hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of revenue at least."

Companies found guilty of avoiding tax under the new laws would be required to pay double the tax amount along with interest.

Mr. Hockey said the companies falling in the net of the new laws “represent the highest risk to Australia’s tax base”.

However, Tax Institute President Stephen Healey said the new laws were a “dangerous strategy,” according to the Sydney Morning Herald. "The bill that has been introduced to Parliament today [on Wednesday] includes provisions in relation to country-by-country reporting that have been hastily drafted, with inadequate consultation, before global efforts directly relevant to these matters are finalized,” Mr. Healey said. "The result is further uncertainty, complexity and, if passed, potentially bad tax law."

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.