Treasurer Joe Hockey on Wednesday (September 15) introduced new laws in Parliament that are designed to crack down on tax avoidance by multinational companies having operations in Australia.

"The law will now cover all multinationals operating in Australia with global revenues above $1 billion," Mr. Hockey said. "These 1,000 companies will need to consider the new rules if they have economic activities in Australia but book their Australian sales revenue offshore."

According to the Australian Financial Review, at the draft stage these laws were expected to impact only about 30 corporations (nicknamed in the media as the Dirty Thirty), but their final version introduced in Parliament has boosted that number to 1,000. The new laws, which will take effect on January 1, 2016, are potentially expected to raise revenues in the hundreds of millions of dollars, though Mr. Hockey was not forthcoming on a specific number. He said tax liabilities would have to be determined on a case-by-case basis by the Australian Tax Office (ATO).

"So we have to look at what the profit element of that is and have a much better understanding of their true cost of sales, not some inflated cost of sales with a lot of that going through to tax," said Chris Jordan, Tax Commissioner. "So we would expect hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of revenue at least."

Companies found guilty of avoiding tax under the new laws would be required to pay double the tax amount along with interest.

Mr. Hockey said the companies falling in the net of the new laws “represent the highest risk to Australia’s tax base”.

However, Tax Institute President Stephen Healey said the new laws were a “dangerous strategy,” according to the Sydney Morning Herald. "The bill that has been introduced to Parliament today [on Wednesday] includes provisions in relation to country-by-country reporting that have been hastily drafted, with inadequate consultation, before global efforts directly relevant to these matters are finalized,” Mr. Healey said. "The result is further uncertainty, complexity and, if passed, potentially bad tax law."