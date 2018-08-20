A2M Bullish Descending Pattern

A2M remains a “buy the story”, and not the numbers chart.
In a recent report during July 2018, by A2M, the company flagged higher marketing expenditure as a percentage of sales in FY2019 compared to FY2018, with further expansion into U.S. markets. In short the company is spending more of the earnings from revenue on marketing.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 21, 2018 8:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

A2M remains a “buy the story”, and not the numbers chart.

In a recent report during July 2018, by A2M, the company flagged higher marketing expenditure as a percentage of sales in FY2019 compared to FY2018, with further expansion into U.S. markets. In short the company is spending more of the earnings from revenue on marketing.

Part of the higher overhead costs in FY2019 over previous years is due to increasing headcount in China. As a positive Synlait Milk Ltd says it extended its supply deal with a2 Milk by two years, the supply side of the business remains very much intact. For the longer term investor the story remains very much intact with a growing global presence and increasing revenue.

Price Action

The weekly chart of A2M highlights the large price range set during the second week of February. The high of this range price reached $13.76 where a descending pattern has followed with clear support shown at $9.15. This type of descending pattern ideally requires three (3) observable lows, this pattern has completed only two, marked 1, and 2 along the support level.

Inside this bullish pattern is the first resistance level of $10.30 a weekly close over this level would alert traders to a potential resumption of the primary trend and a retest of the February high. However in this case a retest of the $9.15 support level is favoured to bring the pattern to completion. For trading purposes a break of the support level would place the price chart into a primary down trend with key support levels at $8.60 and $6.33. Using the Relative strength Indicator (14), a swing from below the key 50 level has occurred and further movement over this “50” level would be very positive on future price momentum.

A2 Milk co ltd cfd weekly mid

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.