A2M Bullish Descending Pattern

A2M remains a “buy the story”, and not the numbers chart.

In a recent report during July 2018, by A2M, the company flagged higher marketing expenditure as a percentage of sales in FY2019 compared to FY2018, with further expansion into U.S. markets. In short the company is spending more of the earnings from revenue on marketing.

Part of the higher overhead costs in FY2019 over previous years is due to increasing headcount in China. As a positive Synlait Milk Ltd says it extended its supply deal with a2 Milk by two years, the supply side of the business remains very much intact. For the longer term investor the story remains very much intact with a growing global presence and increasing revenue.

Price Action

The weekly chart of A2M highlights the large price range set during the second week of February. The high of this range price reached $13.76 where a descending pattern has followed with clear support shown at $9.15. This type of descending pattern ideally requires three (3) observable lows, this pattern has completed only two, marked 1, and 2 along the support level.

Inside this bullish pattern is the first resistance level of $10.30 a weekly close over this level would alert traders to a potential resumption of the primary trend and a retest of the February high. However in this case a retest of the $9.15 support level is favoured to bring the pattern to completion. For trading purposes a break of the support level would place the price chart into a primary down trend with key support levels at $8.60 and $6.33. Using the Relative strength Indicator (14), a swing from below the key 50 level has occurred and further movement over this “50” level would be very positive on future price momentum.