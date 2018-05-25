A2 Milk is the correction over

Wholesale client

By signing up to TECHFX TRADERS you acknowledge that you are a wholesale client as defined in at least one of the below criteria

What is a wholesale client?

High Net Worth Investor

A person or entity who has either: a) Net assets of $2.5 million or more; or b) A gross annual income of $250,000 or more for each of the last two financial years. To apply under this category, a qualified accountant must certify that the person or entity satisfies this criteria and the certification must be no more than six months old.

Professional Investor

A person or entity who: a) Has or controls gross assets of at least $10 million (this may include funds held by an associate or under trust); b) Holds an Australian financial services licence; c) Is a body regulated by APRA other than a trustee of any of the following within the meaning of the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act 1993: (i) A superannuation fund; (ii) An approved deposit fund; (iii) A pooled superannuation trust; or (iv) A public sector superannuation scheme; d) Is a body registered under the Financial Corporations Act 1974; e) Is the trustee of: (i) A Superannuation fund; or (ii) An approved deposit fund; or (iii) A pooled Superannuation trust; or (iv) A public sector superannuation scheme within the meaning of the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act 1993 and the fund, trust or scheme has net assets of the least $10 million; f) Is a listed entity or related body corporate of a listed entity; g) Is an exempt public authority; h) Is a body corporate or an unincorporated body that: (i) Carries on a business of investment in financial products, interests in land or other investment; and (ii) For those purposes, invests funds received (directly or indirectly) following an offer or invitation to the public within the meaning of Section 82 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the terms of which provided for the funds subscribed to be invested for those purposes; i) Is a foreign entity that, if established or incorporated in Australia, would be covered by one of the preceding paragraphs. To apply under this category, a Professional Investor Declaration form must be completed and supporting evidence that you meet the criteria must be provided. (Only one of the above paragraphs need apply).

Large Business

Being a business that employs not less than: a) 100 people if the business is or includes the manufacture of goods; or b) 20 people in all other cases. To apply under this category, supporting evidence that you meet the criteria must be provided.

Significant Investor

A person or entity who invests at least $500,000 in any one opportunity and the minimum investment amount is $500,000.

Section 761GA Investor – Sophisticated Investor

A person or entity who is receiving a financial product or service not in connection with a business and meets the criteria contained in Section 761GA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) as set out below: a) The financial product being provided is not a general insurance product, a superannuation product or an RSA product; b) The person or entity has established that it has previous experience in using financial services and investing in financial products that enables it to assess: (i) The merits of the product or service; and (ii) The value of the product or service; and (iii) The risks allocated with holding the product; and (iv) The client’s own information needs; and (v) The adequacy of the information given by the licensee and the product issuer. To apply under this category, sufficient evidence must be provided to satisfy GFIN Financial Solutions and an acknowledgement pursuant to Section 761GA(f) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) must be provided once GFIN Financial Solutions is satisfied that you meet the requirements.

In Mid 2016, I attended a presentation to clients by Michael Blythe, the Chief Economist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. During the presentation Michael spoke about the challenges and opportunities facing the Australian economy. As always and not surprisingly given the importance of China, the presentation included Michaels thoughts on the current state of the Chinese economy, likely future economic trends in China as well as future prospects for the Chinese economy.One of the key takeaways I took from the presentation was that less than 10% of the Chinese population had a passport at that time. The number of Chinese passport holders was expected to double to 20% or 240 million people by 2020. Of the Chinese nationals with passports, approximately 1% would choose to travel and holiday in Australia. At the time this equated to approximately 1million Chinese visitors to Australia a year, growing to 2million Chinese visitors a year by 2020 if the trend were to continue. A huge increase, magnified by the fact that when Chinese travel overseas they spend on average, three times more than the next biggest spenders, tourists from America.Shortly after the presentation, I decided to invest in a handful of stocks that were in a good position to benefit from the expected increase in Chinese tourists to Australia as well as the knowledge that Chinese consumers whether at home or abroad were very keen to purchase good quality locally produced food products, health supplements/medicines and infant formulas. Some of the stocks I bought did well. Some haven’t gone quite so well. Without doubt the best has been A2 Milk, which I purchased at a little under AU$2.00 per share.After watching the price of A2 Milk shares rally and then stall near AU$8.00 towards the end of 2017, I made the decision to sell half of my A2 Milk shares. A decision I was soon to regret. In February of 2018, A2 Milk announced a strategic relationship with Fonterra (a co-op based in New Zealand that produces about a third of the worlds dairy exports). The day following the Fonterra announcement, the price of A2 Milk shares hit an all time high of AU$13.78.Since that high point the price of A2 Milk has fallen by over 30%. The initial fall followed an announcement that Swiss giant Nestle would launch an a2 only product targeting the Chinese infant formula market. More recently A2 Milk provided a trading update for the 9 months to 31 March 2018 and the outlook of the groups full year FY2018. In a nutshell, the company downgraded revenue expectations for the full year by approximately 3-5% and announced their marketing spend would be approximately NZ$20 million dollars more than expected.This downgrade, combined with A2Milk trading on very high Price Earnings Ratio saw the stock trade to a low of AU$9.19 earlier this week, narrowly falling short of filling the gap created from the Fonterra announcement in February of this year. At the time of writing, the A2Milk share price is back trading above $AU10.00 share. The question now becomes is the correction in A2 Milk’s share price over?The backdrop of China demand spoken about at the start of this article has not changed, it remains positive. Offsetting this has been the entry of at least one new competitor into the marketplace this year with perhaps more to follow. Additionally, there are some questions as to whether A2 Milk decided to spend more on marketing this year to pursue growth opportunities or to protect market share.From a technical perspective, the recent decline appears to be a corrective pullback after the strong run higher. As noted above there is good technical support from the Fonterra announcement gap at AU$8.82 and below that the highs around AU$8.00 from 2017. A move and daily close above AU$11.00 is required to provide an initial indication the correction is complete and the uptrend has resumed. Should this occur, I will consider topping up my A2 Milk shares holding.Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of the 25th of May 2018. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. 