A weaker us dollar

Adam Harris covers the key economic news for the week ahead, He discusses the short-term U.S. dollar weakness and the opportunities that are currently arising.

May 10, 2018 7:00 PM
Adam Harris covers the key economic news for the week ahead, He discusses the short-term U.S. dollar weakness and the opportunities that are currently arising from this softening in the Greenback. He concludes the commentary with the hot commodities on his trading watchlist and rounds out with a breakdown of the state of the Global Index markets.
Related tags: USD US

