A Stronger Yuan Could See USDSGD Drop

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 5, 2019 8:08 AM
22 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

In-light of a weaker USD and lift in sentiment, we could see pairs such as USD/CNH and USD/SGD extend their corrections

 

Market chart tracking the USD against the Chinese Yuan. Published in Sept 2019 by FOREX.com

It’s early days, but we’ve seen a slight lift in global sentiment, resulting in the Chinese Yuan being allowed to appreciate against the USD at its fastest daily pace in 2-months yesterday. Considering that multiple USD majors and crosses displayed bearish reversal candles on Tuesday, before extending losses yesterday suggests it’s likely the USD correction is truly underway. So, in-light of improved sentiment, USD/CNY (and therefor USD/CNH also) could also retrace against their parabolic moves seen since May. Or we could consider trading ASEAN trade partner such as USD/SGD, as there are loose correlations among such trading partners.

 

Market chart tracking the US Dollar against the Singapore Dollar. Published in Sept 2019 by FOREX.com

We can see on the daily chart that USD/SGD had printed a bearish pinbar and hammer as part of a bearish wedge pattern. Moreover, the hammers have coincided with a bearish RSI divergence, in similar vein to the prior top in May. Yesterday’s sell-off was it’s most bearish session in two months (just like USD/CNY..) and has broken key support at time of writing.

  • It appears USD/SGD has topped and today’s break of support opens up a run towards 1.3725
  • The prior counter-trend move saw it shed -315 pips. If a similar move is to be repeated over the coming weeks, it could be headed towards 0.6325 support
  • A break above 1.3942 assume bullish continuation, although for trade management purposes, yesterday’s high around 1.3904 could be considered ot ‘step aside’ if it breaks higher.

Keep in mind that SGD is partially pegged to a basket of (undisclosed) currencies, and MAX (Monetary Authority Of Singapore) limit the volatility. But, with the correct theme and trend, remains a viable instrument to consider trading.

 

Related analysis:
Rand Bid as Monetary Policy Still Accommodative
The Closer You Look At ISM's PMI, The Uglier It Gets | EUR/USD, USD/CHF


Related tags: Dollar Forex Asia China Trade War China Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
Today 06:29 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
Today 02:31 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
Today 02:26 PM
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
Today 01:38 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
Today 01:01 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
Today 12:15 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Dollar outlook: DXY, USD/CHF and USD/JPY analysis ahead of CPI
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 12, 2023 11:30 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 7, 2023 11:16 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      US dollar forecast: No signs of reversal yet
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 18, 2023 01:30 PM
        Research
        Dollar forecast: USD loses more ground on peak inflation signs
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 13, 2023 02:31 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.