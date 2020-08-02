What mattered last week:

The S&P500 closed the week up over 1.80% supported by good earning results.

Despite the “old news” that U.S. GDP plummeted 9.5% q/q or by almost 33% annualised.

Supported also by signs that new coronavirus cases in the U.S. are slowing as restrictions and the wearing of masks appear to be working.

Soothing/dovish words from the Fed as it remains committed to doing whatever it takes to support the recovery.

Volatility, as measured by the VIX index, closed slightly lower at 24.

U.S. 10-year yields closed lower near 0.53%.

Gold made new all-time highs, closing almost 4% higher for the week near U.S $1975.

Crude oil closed -2.47% lower, at U.S $40.27/bbl.

The ASX200 fell -1.60% closing at 5927.8 on indications the Melbourne lockdown will be extended.

In FX, the AUDUSD closed near .7150 as the U.S. dollar remained out of favour.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

A key focus for traders this week will again be on new Covid-19 cases in the U.S, Latin America, Europe and in Australia.

Australia: Balance of trade, retail sales, RBA interest rate meeting (Tuesday), housing finance (Wednesday), RBA Statement of Monetary Policy (Friday).

RBA interest rate meeting/SoMP (Tuesday/Friday): While no change in monetary policy is expected, the lockdown in Victoria as well as state border closures is likely to see a more dovish tone from the RBA this week.

New Zealand: Global dairy auction (Tuesday), employment (Wednesday), business inflation expectations (Thursday).

China: Caixin manufacturing PMI (Monday), Caixin services and composite PMI (Wednesday), balance of trade, and foreign exchange reserves (Friday).

Japan: BoJ Kuroda speech (Wednesday).

U.S: ISM manufacturing (Monday), factory orders (Tuesday), balance of trade, ISM non-manufacturing (Wednesday), jobless claims (Thursday), employment (Friday).

Employment (Friday): The impact of COVID continues to play havoc with employment data. As a rough guide the market is looking for a rise in employment of approximately 2.25million in July and for the unemployment rate to fall back towards 10.5%.

June quarter earnings will continue this week with reports from companies including Walt Disney, Uber, and Bristol Myer.

Canada: Balance of trade (Wednesday), employment (Friday).

Euro Area: EA retail sales (Wednesday), German factory orders (Thursday), German industrial production, and balance of trade (Friday).

UK: BoE interest rate meeting and inflation report (Thursday).