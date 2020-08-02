A review of the week past and the week ahead 3rd of August

August 3, 2020 5:50 AM

What mattered last week:

  • The S&P500 closed the week up over 1.80% supported by good earning results.
  • Despite the “old news” that U.S. GDP plummeted 9.5% q/q or by almost 33% annualised.
  • Supported also by signs that new coronavirus cases in the U.S. are slowing as restrictions and the wearing of masks appear to be working.
  • Soothing/dovish words from the Fed as it remains committed to doing whatever it takes to support the recovery.
  • Volatility, as measured by the VIX index, closed slightly lower at 24.
  • U.S. 10-year yields closed lower near 0.53%.
  • Gold made new all-time highs, closing almost 4% higher for the week near U.S $1975.
  • Crude oil closed -2.47% lower, at U.S $40.27/bbl.
  • The ASX200 fell -1.60% closing at 5927.8 on indications the Melbourne lockdown will be extended.
  • In FX, the AUDUSD closed near .7150 as the U.S. dollar remained out of favour.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

A key focus for traders this week will again be on new Covid-19 cases in the U.S, Latin America, Europe and in Australia.

Australia: Balance of trade, retail sales, RBA interest rate meeting (Tuesday), housing finance (Wednesday), RBA Statement of Monetary Policy (Friday).

  • RBA interest rate meeting/SoMP (Tuesday/Friday): While no change in monetary policy is expected, the lockdown in Victoria as well as state border closures is likely to see a more dovish tone from the RBA this week.

New Zealand: Global dairy auction (Tuesday), employment (Wednesday), business inflation expectations (Thursday).

China: Caixin manufacturing PMI (Monday), Caixin services and composite PMI (Wednesday), balance of trade, and foreign exchange reserves (Friday).

Japan: BoJ Kuroda speech (Wednesday).

U.S: ISM manufacturing (Monday), factory orders (Tuesday), balance of trade, ISM non-manufacturing (Wednesday), jobless claims (Thursday), employment (Friday).

  • Employment (Friday): The impact of COVID continues to play havoc with employment data. As a rough guide the market is looking for a rise in employment of approximately 2.25million in July and for the unemployment rate to fall back towards 10.5%.

June quarter earnings will continue this week with reports from companies including Walt Disney, Uber, and Bristol Myer.

Canada: Balance of trade (Wednesday), employment (Friday).

Euro Area: EA retail sales (Wednesday), German factory orders (Thursday), German industrial production, and balance of trade (Friday).

UK: BoE interest rate meeting and inflation report (Thursday).

  • BoE interest rate meeting (Thursday): The BoE is expected to keep rates unchanged at 0.1% and its asset purchase target at £754bn. It is also expected to retain the message that it “stands ready to take further action as necessary to support the economy.”
Related tags: Australia Canada China Europe UK US

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:28 AM
    AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 19, 2025 09:43 PM
      stocks_04
      The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
        aus_04
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: AUD/NZD Implied vols rise into RBA, RBNZ
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 16, 2025 11:11 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.