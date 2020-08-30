A review of the week past and the week ahead 31st of August

August 31, 2020 6:10 AM

What mattered last week:

  • A 5th straight week of gains for the S&P500 as it closed 3.30% higher, supported by positive news about a coronavirus vaccine and the Fed’s shift to inflation average targeting.
  • The Feds move to inflation targeting was announced in a speech by Fed Chair Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium and will allow the Fed to keep rates at near zero for a longer period without having to raise rates to pre-empt inflation.
  • New coronavirus cases trended lower in the U.S, Japan, and Australia although the number of new cases in Europe is rising.
  • Economic data in the U.S was mixed. Durable goods, personal spending and personal income were higher than expected. However, consumer confidence tumbled to its lowest level since 2014.
  • Japanese PM Abe resigned for health reasons catching the market by surprise on a Friday afternoon.
  • Volatility, as measured by the VIX index, closed slightly firmer at 23.0.
  • U.S. 10-year yields rose ~10bp to 0.73%.
  • Gold closed firmer at U.S $1965 from U.S $1940 the previous week.
  • A fourth straight week of gains for crude oil to closed 1.50% higher, at U.S $42.97/bbl.
  • The ASX200 closed down -0.61% at 6073.8, unable to break free of the shackles provided by the 6000 level.
  • In FX, the AUDUSD closed at .7365, its highest level in over two years.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: Private sector credit, business inventories, company gross profits (Monday), building permits, current account, RBA interest rate meeting (Tuesday), Q2 GDP (Wednesday), balance of trade (Thursday), retail sales (Friday).

  • RBA interest rate meeting (Tuesday): The RBA is expected to make no change to its current monetary policy settings including leaving the targets for the cash rate and the yield on 3-year Australian Government bonds at 25 basis points.

New Zealand: ANZ Business confidence (Monday), building permits, and terms of trade (Tuesday).

China: NBS manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI (Monday), Caixin manufacturing PMI (Tuesday), Caixin services, and composite PMI (Thursday).

Japan: Industrial production, retail sales, consumer confidence (Monday), unemployment (Tuesday).

U.S: ISM manufacturing PMI (Tuesday), factory orders, balance of trade, initial jobless claims, ISM non-manufacturing (Thursday), non-farm payrolls (Friday).

  • Non-farm payrolls (Friday): Expectations are for a 1.5 million gain in payrolls in August and the unemployment rate to fall to 9.9%.

Canada: Building permits (Monday), Markit manufacturing PMI (Tuesday), balance of trade (Thursday), employment (Friday).

Euro Area: German inflation (Monday), German and EA unemployment and EA inflation (Tuesday), German retail sales (Wednesday), EA retail sales (Thursday), German factory orders and construction (Friday).

UK: Nationwide housing prices (Wednesday), construction PMI (Friday).

Related tags: Australia Canada China Europe UK US

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:28 AM
    AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 19, 2025 09:43 PM
      stocks_04
      The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
        aus_04
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: AUD/NZD Implied vols rise into RBA, RBNZ
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 16, 2025 11:11 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.