A review of the week past and the week ahead 25th of January

January 25, 2021 5:00 AM
Market chart

What mattered last week:

  • The S&P500 rose 1.90% last week, supported by President Bidens stimulus plans and good earnings news.
  • Despite continued near term uncertainties around the virus and its mutations and tardy vaccine rollouts.
  • As well as concerns over the long-term sustainability of ballooning government deficits. 
  • Volatility, as measured by the VIX index fell 2.4 points to close at 21.9.
  • U.S. 10-year yields edged higher to 1.10%.
  • Gold recovered from an early fall to finish 1.50% higher near $1855.00
  • Crude oil closed flattish near $52.27/bbl. 
  • The ASX200 rallied 1.27% to close at 6800.4.
  • The AUDUSD rose modestly to close near .7715 in a quiet week of trading. 

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: NAB business confidence and Q4 CPI (Wednesday).

  • Q4 CPI (Wednesday): After extraordinary volatility in the prior two quarters coming from the temporary effect of child care subsidies and large swings in fuel prices, a more subdued inflation print is likely this week. Headline inflation is expected to rise by 0.7% q/q, while underlying inflation is expected to remain low at 0.4% q/q.

New Zealand: Balance of trade (Thursday), ANZ Roy Morgan Consumer confidence (Friday).

China: NBS manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI (Saturday).

Japan: BoJ meeting minutes (Tuesday), retail sales (Thursday), employment, industrial production, and consumer confidence (Friday).

  • Employment: Jobs data for December is expected to soften and push the unemployment rate higher, from 2.9% to 3.1%.

Singapore: CPI (Monday), industrial production (Tuesday), employment (Thursday).

Korea: Q4 GDP (Tuesday), retail sales (Friday).

U.S: S&P Case Shiller Home price, consumer confidence (Tuesday), durable goods (Wednesday), FOMC interest rate meeting and Q4 GDP, new home sales (Thursday), personal income and spending, and employment costs (Friday).

  • FOMC meeting: The Fed is expected to leave monetary policy unchanged and remain dovish.

US earnings season continues with reports from companies including Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, and Facebook.

Euro Area: German IFO business survey (Monday), German consumer confidence (Wednesday), EA consumer confidence (Thursday), German inflation, and GDP (Friday).

UK: Employment (Tuesday). 

Related tags: Australia Canada China Europe UK US

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:28 AM
    AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 19, 2025 09:43 PM
      stocks_04
      The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
        aus_04
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: AUD/NZD Implied vols rise into RBA, RBNZ
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 16, 2025 11:11 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.