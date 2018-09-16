What mattered last week:

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey took strong action at last week’s meeting, hiking the one-week repo rate 625bp to 24%, a move that will help restore the CBRT’s credibility and prevent a further rise in inflationary expectations.

News the U.S. Government had invited Chinese officials back to the negotiation table to avoid an escalation in trade tensions.

Although offsetting the above is weekend reports that China is considering declining the U.S.'s invitation after a fresh threat of tariffs.

A more hawkish tone from Fed Governor Lael Brainard, who said in a speech the Federal Reserve should follow its gradual approach to raising interest rates and warned more aggressive action will be needed if conditions change.

In Australia, the August jobs report showed the economy created +44,000 new jobs, effortlessly beating consensus estimates of +15,000 with the unemployment rate remaining at 5.3%.

As outlined here last week, consumer confidence fell in Australia as trade tensions, the domestic political dramas of August and a rise in standard variable mortgage rates combined to weigh on consumer confidence.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: House price index and the minutes from the RBA’s September meeting (Tuesday).

Housing price data is expected to show a fall of -1.0% for the June quarter which follows a -0.7% fall in Q1. The RBA minutes will be scrutinized for details on the discussion surrounding the recent movement in mortgage rates.

New Zealand: Current account Q2 (Wednesday), followed by GDP Q2 data (Thursday). The RBNZ in its August Monetary Policy Statement outlined an expectation for a gain of 0.5% for Q2 GDP. However, after a few quarters of subdued growth, the data on real activity has been a little stronger and market consensus is now at +0.7% for Thursday’s release.

China: Nothing of note.

Japan: Bank of Japan (Wednesday) and CPI (Friday). No change is expected from the BOJ while the core measure of CPI (National CPI Ex Food, Energy (YoY) is expected to rise slightly to 0.4% from 0.3%.

U.S: NABH Housing Market index (Tuesday), building permits and housing starts (Wednesday) existing home sales (Thursday), then Markit flash PMI’s (Friday).

Existing home sales have fallen for four consecutive months in a row, raising questions as to whether the decline is being driven by affordability or supply constraints. Regardless of which, the market is looking for a small rise of 0.2% in August. Flash PMI’s on Friday are likely to confirm that growth remains solid with a number around 55 expected.

Canada: Retail Sales and CPI (Friday). Retails sales are expected to return to positive territory with +0.4% rise, while CPI is expected to ease back to 2.9% y/y after a stronger than expected print in July.

Euro area: EA final inflation numbers (Monday), followed by Markit flash PMI’s for both the EA and Germany (Friday).

UK: CPI (Wednesday), retail sales (Thursday) with the market looking for retail sales to slip into negative territory in August after a much stronger than expected number in July.

