What mattered last week:

Emerging market fears spread with currency and stock market strains evident in other current deficit countries outside of Turkey, including Indonesian, India, South Africa and Chile.

The public comment period for tariffs on the next tranche of U.S. $200bn of Chinese goods ended last week. We are still waiting details on both the timing and the level at which these tariffs will be implemented.

Adding to the level of uncertainty was news that the U.S. is considering tariffs on an additional U.S. $267bn of imports from China and talk that tariffs on imports from Japan will follow.

In Australia, the ANZ and CBA followed Westpac’s lead in raising their standard variable mortgage rates by an average 0.15%, to offset higher funding costs.

In the U.S., the unemployment rate held steady at 3.9%. However, average hourly earnings jumped 0.4% on the month (vs expectations of 0.2%) boosting the y/y rate to 2.9% from 2.7%.

Despite Australia’s much stronger than expected Q2 GDP print last week (0.9% q/q and 3.4% y/y),

The Australian dollar fell below .7100c, for the first time since February 2016.

The ASX 200 closed below 6150, down -2.7% for the week.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: NAB business confidence (Tuesday), Westpac consumer confidence (Wednesday), Employment data (Thursday).

After reaching close to 4-year highs in July (106.1), trade tensions and the domestic political dramas of August are likely to see consumer confidence fall again in September. On Thursday, the market is looking for an increase in 15,000 new jobs for August, although both the unemployment rate and the participation rate are expected to increase to 5.4% and 65.6% respectively.

New Zealand: Business PMI (Friday). After reaching 2-year highs in April, the NZ PMI has fallen for 3 straight months and there is a risk of a fourth consecutive decline that takes the number back below 50, something that hasn’t occurred since 2014.

China: CPI & PPI (Monday), fixed asset investment, IP and retail sales (Friday)

Japan: Current account and final 2Q GDP (Monday), machinery orders and PPI (Thursday) and I.P (Friday).

U.S: PPI (Wednesday), CPI and the Fed Beige Book (Thursday). Then follows retail sales, industrial production and capacity utilization (Friday).

Core inflation is expected to rise by 0.2% in August which will keep the y/y rate steady at 2.4%. Following a 0.6% gain in July the market is looking for a lower retail sales (ex-autos) number of 0.3%.

Central bank speakers include Bostic (Tuesday and Friday), Bullard (Wednesday), Brainard (Thursday), Evans and Quarles (Friday).

Canada: Housing starts (Tuesday) and new housing price index (Thursday). A quieter week after employment data last Friday showed jobs plunged by -51.6k in August. NAFTA headlines remain a risk as negotiations continue.

Euro area: German ZEW business survey (Tuesday), industrial production (Wednesday), European Central Bank meeting (Thursday), EA balance of Trade (Friday).

The ECB meeting is likely to confirm the ECB is on track to taper its QE program in the December quarter and express confidence that growth remains on track despite another concerning decline in German factory orders and industrial production last week.

UK:Industrial production and balance of trade (Monday), employment (Tuesday) and the Bank of England meeting (Thursday).

