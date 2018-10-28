

What mattered last week: Stock markets again the focus as the volatility episode of October deepened.

In the U.S., the S&P500, the Russell 2000 and the Dow Jones have now given back all of their 2018 gains. Only the Nasdaq remains in positive territory for the year.

The local bourse, the ASX200 fell -4.6% last week. Every sector finishing lower except for gold stocks.

Chinese shares were able to buck the trend to finish the week in positive territory as supportive comments from authorities and further stimulus measures including personal tax cuts eased jittery nerves.

The Bank of Canada raised interest rates as expected by 25bp to 1.75%.

Following Moody’s decision to cut Italy’s credit rating (one notch above junk), S&P downgraded the outlook for Italy’s sovereign debt from stable to negative but left the credit rating untouched at BBB (two notches above junk) as expected.

The AUDUSD made fresh 32-month lows only to rebound and finish the week just below .7100c. For the week ahead, the key events are: Australia: Building approvals (Tuesday), Q3 CPI, private sector credit (Wednesday), balance of trade (Thursday) followed by PPI and retail sales (Friday). CPI : The market is looking for a 0.4% rise in headline CPI for Q3 which would see the y/y rate at 1.9%. Core inflation as measured by the trimmed mean is expected to rise by 0.4% which will keep the y/y rate steady at 1.9%, yet another quarter below the bottom of the RBA’s 2-3% target.

Retail Sales: The boost to retail sales from the strong jobs markets is expected to be offset by higher fuel prices and a weaker housing market. Retail sales are expected to rise by a subdued 0.3%. New Zealand: Building permits and ANZ business confidence (Wednesday) followed by ANZ consumer confidence (Friday). China: NBS nonmanufacturing and manufacturing PMI (Wednesday) and Caixin manufacturing PMI (Thursday).

With USDCNY continuing to edge towards the much spoken about 7.00 level, this week PMI's will be closely watched for evidence of further softness in the Chinese economy.

With USDCNY continuing to edge towards the much spoken about 7.00 level, this week PMI’s will be closely watched for evidence of further softness in the Chinese economy. Japan: Retail sales (Monday), jobs data (Tuesday), preliminary IP, consumer confidence, housing starts as well as the Bank of Japans quarterly outlook report (Wednesday). U.S.: Personal income and core PCE (Monday), consumer confidence, Q3 employment cost (Wednesday), manufacturing PMI, ISM manufacturing, non-farm payrolls and average hourly earnings, (Friday).



On Tuesday, the Fed’s Evans speaks before the blackout period commences ahead of the November FOMC.



Elsewhere, September quarter earnings results are set to continue which include reports from Facebook, Apple and GE. According to JP Morgan, the Q3 earnings season is showing strong results with ~79% of S&P 500 companies beating earnings estimates and ~61% beating revenue estimates. ISM : After reaching its highest in August since 2004, ISM eased in September and is expected to fall again in October (59). However, given recent Fed surveys have all been on the weaker side there is some downside risk to this number.

Employment: After a softer number last month, due to the impact of the recent hurricane, the market is looking for job's growth of 200,000 this month. The unemployment rate is expected to remain at 3.7%. Average hourly earnings are expected to rise by 0.2%, taking the y/y rate to 3.1%. Canada: GDP, PPI (Wednesday), labour force data and balance of trade (Friday).

Employment: After three months of very erratic jobs numbers the market is expecting gains of 15,000 jobs this month. The unemployment rate is expected to remain stable at 5.9%.

Employment: After three months of very erratic jobs numbers the market is expecting gains of 15,000 jobs this month. The unemployment rate is expected to remain stable at 5.9%. Euro Area: EA consumer confidence and German employment (Tuesday) German preliminary CPI and retail sales as well as EA HICP and employment (Wednesday), EA final manufacturing PMI (Friday).

EA GDP : The market is looking for a rise of 0.4% q/q which is in-line with the ECB’s latest projections.

: The market is looking for a rise of 0.4% q/q which is in-line with the ECB’s latest projections. EA HICP: HICP inflation is again expected to print just above 2% this month. Energy prices remain the dominant influence on headline euro area HICP inflation. While core inflation is likely to remain around 1%, little changed from its average over the past 5 years. UK: Bank of England meeting and Inflation Report (Thursday).

BoE meeting and Inflation Report: The MPC is expected to vote unanimously to keep rates on hold and confirm the Committee's 'gradual and limited' forward guidance on rates.

