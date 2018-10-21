

What mattered last week: Another week of nervous trading as the following events caused concern.

Chinese GDP for Q32018 fell to 6.5% as growth slumped to its slowest level in almost a decade. A further decline in China stock markets appeared to prompt comments from Chinese regulators confirming that while economic momentum is slowing, they were introducing policy to help the markets.

Italy and the European Commission continued to posture over Italy’s 2019 budget plan. As a result, Italy’s 10-year bond spread to German Bunds widened to its lowest levels since 2013 and the EURUSD retested its recent 1.1432 low.

However, some better news early Saturday morning as a report in an Italian newspaper suggested that Italy may cut its 2019 deficit target to 2.1% from the current 2.4%. Additionally, the downgrade of Italy’s credit rating by Moody’s from Baa2 to Baa3 with a stable outlook, was less than the market had feared.

Saudi-U.S. tensions increased as it was confirmed that a missing Saudi journalist died in Turkey while in the Saudi embassy. Despite this, global oil prices have declined 7% in the past 10 days due to rising US inventories.

The AUDUSD finished the week at .7120, unchanged from the previous week, while the ASX200 finished the week with a modest gain of +0.70%. For the week ahead, the key events are: Australia: With little of note on the economic calendar, traders will focus on the implications of the Wentworth by-election and the prospect of a minority government in Australia. New Zealand: Balance of Trade (Wednesday). China: Little of note. Japan: Flash manufacturing PMI (Wednesday), Tokyo core CPI (Friday). U.S.: House price index, flash manufacturing and services PMI as well as new home sales (Wednesday), durable goods, pending home sales (Thursday), first estimate of 3Q GDP and consumer sentiment (Friday). Durable goods: The market is looking for 0.3% rise in durable goods excluding transportation after a flattish reading in August. GDP: The market is expecting solid growth of 3.3% in Q3, although lower than the 4.2% gain in Q2. Fed speakers include Bostic, Kashkari, Mester and September quarter earnings results continue. Canada: Wholesale sales (Monday). Despite much softer than expected data last week including inflation data -0.4% MoM vs 0.0% expected and retail sales -0.4% vs 0.2% expected, the Bank of Canada is expected to raise rates 25bp to 1.75% (Wednesday). Euro Area: EA flash consumer confidence, Germany PPI (Tuesday), EA flash manufacturing and services PMI, (Wednesday), Germany GfK consumer confidence and IFO business survey as well as the ECB meeting (Thursday). The ECB meeting on Thursday will be another low key given the ECB is unlikely to make any change in rate guidance until late 2019 with interest rate on hold until 2020. UK: Industrial trends (Tuesday) and mortgage lending (Wednesday).

