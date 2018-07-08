Highlights of last week:

An escalation in US-China trade tensions as the implementation of US$34 billion of tariffs by both US and China came into effect on Friday. The U.S administration is now considering tariffs on another US$16 billion of Chinese goods as the next step that could result in a final tariff total on Chinese imports of US$500 billion.

In German, Chancellor Merkel’s government agreed to a deal on immigration which has secured the support of her coalition partners.

USD/CNY stabilised, to halt the recent descent of the AUD and NZD.

On Friday, U.S. jobs report saw June payrolls +213K which was stronger than market expectations. The unemployment rate jumped by +0.2% to 4% as the participation rate increased. While average weekly earnings were unchanged at 2.7%yoy. Very much a Goldilocks outcome for markets given the combination of robust growth with no signs of inflation accelerating.

Elsewhere German factory orders for May were stronger than expected and in Japan, the Tankan Report confirmed strong business conditions.

For the week ahead, the key events are as follows.

Australia: NAB business confidence (Tuesday), Westpac consumer confidence and Australian home loans for May (Thursday). If we recall, home loans last month (April) dropped by -1.4% - for a 5th consecutive monthly decline in home loans at a time when auction clearance rates and building approvals continue to soften.

New Zealand: Business PMI (Friday)

China: PPI, CPI (Tuesday) with both expected to rise. Followed by Trade Data on Friday.

Japan: Current Account (Monday), machine tool orders (Tuesday), final industrial production (Friday)

U.S: PPI (Wednesday) and CPI (Thursday). Higher energy prices are likely to ensure the core CPI number edges higher to 2.3% yoy from 2.2% yoy. A similar story also for core PPI, where a lift to 2.6% yoy is expected from 2.4% previously.

Fed speakers include Kashkari (non-voter Monday and Friday), Williams (voter, Thursday) and Bostic (voter, Saturday).

Canada: Housing starts, building permits (Tuesday), Bank of Canada (Thursday). A rate hike to 1.50% is effectively priced in. Attention will be on the tone of the statement as well as the press conference that follows, which Governor Poloz may use to correct the message in case the market misinterprets the statement.

In the Euro area: German balance of trade (Monday) followed ZEW business survey (Tuesday), Euro area industrial production (Thursday).

UK: Balance of trade and industrial production (Tuesday), BoE governor Carney speaks (Thursday).

