What mattered last week:

China announced more active fiscal stimulus to offset the downside risks to growth as tariffs take effect.

U.S. President Donald Trump agreed a deal with the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to hold off on proposed car tariffs and to work together towards zero tariffs.

Japan’s 10-year yield climbed to 0.1 percent, the highest level in more than a year and USDJPY fell on speculation that the Bank of Japan would adjust its monetary policy settings at this coming weeks meeting.

In the U.S. the Q2 GDP report was strong as expected, with growth coming in at 4.1%, the fastest rate of growth since 2014.

US Q2 2018 earnings season continued. Facebook shares fell 19 percent, wiping out roughly $120 billion of shareholder wealth after a disappointing report. This week brings earning reports from Caterpillar, Pfizer, Tesla and Berkshire Hathaway.

U.S. Dollar Index finished last week unchanged, despite higher short-end interest rates.

U.S President Donald Trump threatened to “shut down” the government unless the democrats agree to fund his border wall and support changes to immigration laws.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: Building approvals for June which are expected to bounce after two very soft prints (-5.6% in April and -3.2% in May). Also out is private sector credit (Tuesday), followed by Balance of Trade (Thursday) and June retail sales (Friday) with the market looking for a +0.3% rise.

Australian June half earnings with reports from Rio Tinto and Resmed amongst others this week.

New Zealand: Building permits, ANZ business confidence and Private sector credit (Tuesday). Followed by labour data (Wednesday). Expectations are for the unemployment rate to remain at 4.4% (sa). While Employment is expected to have grown by +0.4% q/q (sa) in the June quarter.

China: NBS manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI (Tuesday) Caixin manufacturing PMI (Wednesday) and Caixin service PMI (Friday). Expectations are for slightly lower numbers in line with a slowing Chinese economy.

Japan: Retail sales for June (Monday). Then follows labour data, preliminary industrial production, followed by the BoJ meeting (Tuesday). Core inflation in recent months has fallen back to just 0.2% and there is speculation that the BoJ will fine tune its monetary policy because of the negative side effects that low yields are having on the Japanese financial system and to prevent a further decline in inflationary expectations. If there is no policy change and no change to YCC, then expect USDJPY to regain recent losses very quickly.

U.S: Pending home sales, Dallas Fed manufacturing (Monday), personal income, 2Q ECI, consumer confidence (Tuesday), ISM manufacturing (Wednesday) which is expected to remain robust at around 59.5. Then follows FOMC (Thursday morning). After hiking in June, the Fed is expected to leave interest rates on hold and confirm that it remains on track for another hike in September. Then follows payrolls (Friday) with expectations for a payrolls number around 190,000, and the unemployment rate to fall back to 3.9% with wages growth remaining at 2.7% yoy.

Canada: PPI and GDP (Tuesday) with the Canadian economy expected to grow by 0.3% after a flattish print of 0.1% in April. Then follows RBC manufacturing PMI (Wednesday) and June balance of trade (Friday).

Euro area: EA Consumer confidence and economic sentiment, country level preliminary CPI (Monday), EA Q2 GDP first estimate which is expected to come in around 0.4% qoq or 2.2% yoy, Core CPI which is expected to edge back up to 1% yoy, German retail sales and labour data all out (Tuesday). EA PPI (Thursday), EA June Retail Sales (Friday).

UK: Consumer Credit (Monday), GfK consumer confidence (Tuesday), manufacturing PMI (Wednesday), BoE (Thursday) is expected to raise rates 25bps from 0.50% to 0.75% and the vote is expected to be 7-2 in favour of a hike.





