Highlights of last week:

The highlights for last week were again political and trade headlines, as well as the depreciation of the CNY. Emerging stock and bond markets continued to wobble with Chinese stock markets very much in focus. Last week was also the end of month, end of quarter and End of Financial Year here in Australia.

For the week ahead: The main risks include US-China trade escalation, the likely implementation of $34bn tariffs by both US and China on July 6th, as well as Canada’s retaliatory tariffs on $13bn of US imports.

This week sees the release several key economic data including, including two key employment reports as well as the RBA meeting for July. Markets in the U.S will be closed on Wednesday for Independence Day.

The key events are as follows.

Australia: RBA Interest rate decision (Tuesday). Interest Rates are expected to be left on hold at 1.50% for the 23rd month in a row. The RBA statement will be of scrutinized for updates on factors including pressure on mortgage rates from rising bank funding costs. Updates also on Building Permits (Tuesday) and Retail Sales and Trade Balance for May (Wednesday)

New Zealand: NZIER Business Confidence for Q2 (Tuesday) which follows a big drop on the ANZ Business Confidence number last week and the Global Dairy Trade Price Index (Wednesday)

China: Caixin Manufacturing PMI (Monday) and Caixin Service PMI (Wednesday)

Japan: Japanese Tankan business conditions index (Monday) and Household Spending data (Friday).

U.S: ISM manufacturing (Tuesday), and then after Independence Day holiday the release of the FOMC minutes which are likely to confirm the prospect of two more hikes this year, before payrolls (Friday) Market expectations are for a 200,000 gain in payrolls, the unemployment rate remaining at 3.8% and wages growth ticking up slightly to 2.8% year on year.

Canada: RBC Manufacturing PMI (Tuesday) followed by Trade and Employment data (Friday)

In the Euro area: Euro region -wide manufacturing PMI’s (Monday), Retail Sales (Tuesday), German Factory orders (Thursday), German Industrial Production (Friday)

UK: Manufacturing PMI (Monday), BoE Governor Carney speaks (Thursday) and then 1Q labour cost and housing price (Friday).