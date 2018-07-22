What mattered last week:

In China, CNY weakness resumed, trading briefly above 6.8100 (weakest since last July) before closing the week back below 6.7700.

The U. S dollar fell from its highs on Friday after President Donald Trump tweeted "The United States should not be penalized because we are doing so well. Tightening now hurts all that we have done.”

U.S. President Donald Trump also on Friday, repeated his threat to impose tariffs on all $500 billion of Chinese exports unless China agrees to changes to its policies on technology transfer and joint ventures.

Finance ministers and central bankers from the G20 released a statement overnight, warning of the risks of “rising financial vulnerabilities, heightened trade and geopolitical tensions, global imbalances, inequality and structurally weak growth.”

US Q2 2018 earnings season continued and this week brings earning reports from Google, Facebook and Amazon amongst others.

In Australia, the RBA minutes last Tuesday reinstated the language on rates that the "next move is up". Employment data on Thursday was robust with 50k new jobs being created although the Unemployment Rate remained at 5.4% as the participation rate increased to 65.7%.

In Canada, stronger than expected retail sales and inflation data pushed further the market pricing for an additional Bank of Canada interest rate hike by year end to 64%.

In the UK, it was the opposite of what occurred in Canada with lower than expected inflation and soft retail sales last week, raising questions over the markets 70% pricing of an August rate hike from the Bank of England.

For the week ahead, the key events are as follows.

Australia: Q2 CPI (Wednesday). I tend to focus on the trimmed mean which is the preferred measure of inflation for the RBA. The market is looking for numbers of 0.5% qoq and 1.9% yoy. Import and export prices (Thursday) and Q2 PPI (Friday).

New Zealand: Balance of trade for Jun (Wednesday) and ANZ consumer confidence (Friday).

China: Industrial profits (Friday).

Japan: Manufacturing PMI (Tuesday) and Tokyo CPI (Friday).

U.S: Existing home sales (Monday). Housing affordability in the U.S. is declining as is mortgage activity hence the risk appears to be for a third consecutive monthly decline. Markit flash manufacturing and services PMI (Tuesday), new homes sales (Wednesday), durable goods (Thursday), first estimate of Q2 GDP which is expected to come in around 4% annualised, as well as Core PCE prices (Friday).

Ahead of the next FOMC meeting on August 1, due to blackout period there are no Fed Speakers on the calendar.

Canada: A big week last week, little of note this week.

Euro area: Markit flash manufacturing and services PMI, Germany IFO business survey, (Wednesday), ECB Meeting (Thursday). The ECB indicated in recent meetings it will wind back QE in the December quarter with no change in rates expected until mid-2019. Hence the focus will be on Draghi’s tone in the press conference which is likely to be dovish given inflation remains low and ongoing trade tensions.

UK: A big week last week, little of note this week.

