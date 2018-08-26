

What mattered last week: Scott Morrison became the new Prime Minister of Australia, the 6th in just 8 years. The last time an elected Australian PM served a full term was John Howard back in 2007.

The uncertainty created by the Liberal Party leadership challenge impacted both the AUD dollar and Australian stock market. The AUDUSD falling from .7350 to .7250 before finishing the week back at .7325, while the ASX 200 ended the week -1.45%.

In the U.S., the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last FOMC meeting and the content of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole reinforced the case for gradual rate hikes given “strong” growth in income and jobs.

“As the most recent FOMC statement indicates, if the strong growth in income and jobs continues, further gradual increases in the target range for the federal funds rate will likely be appropriate.”

"As the most recent FOMC statement indicates, if the strong growth in income and jobs continues, further gradual increases in the target range for the federal funds rate will likely be appropriate." U.S. – China trade talks in Washington appear to have made little progress and the next U.S.$16bn of U.S. tariffs on China took effect.



For the week ahead, the key events are: Australia: Building approvals and Capex (Thursday). Building approvals are expected to fall by -3.0% as payback after a strong bounce in June. Capex is expected to rise by +0.6% in the June quarter. Then follows private sector credit (Friday) with the market looking for a modest rise of +0.4%.



June half Australian reporting season concludes this week with 24 companies reporting, including Blackmores, Bellamy’s, Perpetual and Harvey Norman.



New Zealand: Building approvals and ANZ business confidence (Thursday) followed by consumer confidence (Friday).

China: Industrial production (Monday), NBS manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI (Thursday). The market is looking for lower PMI numbers as trade tensions continue to weigh on the economy.

Japan: Consumer confidence (Wednesday), retail sales (Thursday) followed by preliminary industrial production. Then follows Tokyo CPI and unemployment (Friday).

U.S: Consumer confidence and the second estimate of Q2 GDP (Wednesday). Core PCE inflation, personal income and spending (Thursday). Consumer confidence is likely to fall slightly as elevated gas prices weigh on sentiment and offset the strong jobs market. Core PCE inflation is expected to be slightly higher at 0.2% m/m, raising the rate to 2.0% y/y.

Canada: Q2 GDP (Thursday) with the market looking for a small rise of +0.1% m/m. The market is fully priced for the next Bank of Canada rate hike to come in October. However, NAFTA is a real wildcard, as negotiators try to finalise a deal this week, the outcome of which could be a big market mover either way.

Euro area: IFO (Monday) with the market looking for a slight bounce back to 101.9 for the business climate, before German unemployment (Thursday). Then follows German retail sales, EA core inflation and EA unemployment (Friday) which is expected to remain at 8.3%. EA core inflation is expected to remain subdued at 1.1% y/y.

UK: Consumer credit (Thursday) and GfK consumer confidence (Friday).

