A review of the week past and the week ahead 2018 August 20th

What mattered last week:
Turkey the focus early last week as USDTRY traded above 7.20 on Monday morning during the Asian time zone, before closing the week at about 6.01 Vs the U.S. dollar.
Events in Turkey highlight the risks for some emerging markets facing the challenging prospect of higher yields and a stronger U.S. dollar.

August 20, 2018 7:40 AM

What mattered last week:

  • Turkey the focus early last week as USDTRY traded above 7.20 on Monday morning during the Asian time zone, before closing the week at about 6.01 Vs the U.S. dollar.
  • Events in Turkey highlight the risks for some emerging markets facing the challenging prospect of higher yields and a stronger U.S. dollar.
  • European stock indexes and bank stocks were under pressure due to their exposure to Turkey. Euro banks are the largest foreign lenders to Turkey. However, exposure including ownership of local banks, totals $160bn, or 6% of the capital base, which is not considered a threat to either individual lenders or the European banking system.
  • USDCNY traded back below 6.90 after news the China Vice Commerce Minister would visit the U.S. for trade talks. The move in USDCNY was further was aided by measures undertaken by Chinese authorities to tighten offshore liquidity, which appears designed to prevent outflows and support the Yuan.
  • Australian Employment fell 3.9k. The Unemployment rate which is the more important measure as far as the RBA are concerned, dropped from 5.4% to 5.3%. Wage growth data remained soft for the June quarter at 2.1% y/y.
  • In the US, retail sales were solid at 0.5% m/m in July, much higher than market consensus of 0.1% a possibility flagged in last week’s update. Offsetting this, housing starts after falling -12.9% in June, only managed to etch out a miserly gain of 0.9%, much lower than the consensus forecast of 7.4%.
  • Headline Canadian consumer prices jumped 0.5% in July, driven by airline costs (+16.4%) and Travel services (+7.5%). Core measures of CPI were in line with expectations and are averaging 2%, which is the measure that matters most for the Bank of Canada.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: RBA Governor Phillip Lowe speaks at the launch of ASICS National Financial Capability Strategy and the RBA minutes from the last board meeting (Tuesday). RBA Deputy Governor Guy Debelle speaks at the Economic Society of Australia Luncheon and the title of the speech is “Low Inflation”.

June half Australian reporting season continues with 70 companies due to report, including index heavy weight BHP, as well as Fortescue, A2 Milk, Woolworths, Amcor and Santos.

New Zealand: Global Diary Trade Auction and retails sales (Wednesday) with the market looking for a stronger number of 0.4% q/q, after a subdued retail sales number of just 0.1% in Q1. Then follows balance of trade (Friday).

China: Industrial profits (Monday).

Japan: Flash Manufacturing PMI (Thursday), CPI (Friday). Inflation excluding fresh food and energy is expected to rise from 0.2% to 0.3% in July.

U.S: Existing home sales, FOMC, flash manufacturing and services PMIs (Thursday). New home sales and durable goods (Friday). The impact of higher mortgage rates is being felt by consumers who report relatively poor conditions for buying houses. Mortgage loan applications also have dropped sharply in the U.S, since early July.

The Fed will host the Jackson Hole Central Banking Symposium (23rd-25th). Fed Chair Powell will speak on "Monetary Policy in a Changing Economy". The text of his speech will be published on the Fed's website - https://www.federalreserve.gov/

Canada: Retail Sales (Wednesday) with the market expecting to see a softer number in June of 0.3% as payback after a very strong rise in May of 2.0%.

Euro area: Euro Area flash manufacturing and services PMI as well as the ECB meeting (Thursday) and Germany 2Q GDP (Friday).

UK: Public sector net borrowing (Tuesday) and Mortgage Approvals (Friday).

Related tags: Australia US Japan UK Europe China

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:04 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 23, 2025 10:28 AM
      AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 19, 2025 09:43 PM
        stocks_04
        The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 18, 2025 10:27 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.