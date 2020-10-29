A pressured EUR is waiting for ECB decision

Thewill announce itsdecision later today, deposit facility rate is expected to be unchanged at -0.50%. A press conference by President Lagarde will follow this announcement. Also, the European Commission will report the eurozone's October Economic Confidence Index, expected at 89.6.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD has struck against a former rising trend line and stands below its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below 1.1900. The nearest threshold would be set at October bottom at 1.1685 and a second one would be set at September low at 1.1610.



